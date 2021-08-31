Notice - Related Fund Entity Filings for Private Funds

30 August 2021

NOTICE

RE: Related Fund Entity ("RFE") Filings for Private Funds

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (the "Authority") hereby advises that the Private Funds RFE form (the "Form") is now available and can be accessed via the Authority's Regulatory Enhanced Electronic Forms Submission portal.

The Private Fund FAR form ("PF FAR"), released by the Authority on 9 July 2021, substantially captures the reporting requirements of private funds, pursuant to the Private Funds (Annual Returns) Regulations, 2021 ("Regulations"). However, the Regulations also require that certain information is reported in respect of the private fund's related fund entities. The purpose of the Form is to enable the reporting of such information. A private fund, therefore, must submit both the PF FAR and the Form in order to satisfy the reporting requirements of the Regulations. The Completion Guidancefor the Form (RFE-050-77) is available on the Authority's website.

The filing due date of the Form for private funds with a 2020 financial year-end, as well as 2021 year-ends up to 31 March 2021, is 30 September 2021. The filing due date of the Form for private funds with financial year-ends of 30 April 2021 and later will be 6 months following such financial year-end.

SIX, Cricket Square

P.O. Box 10052 Grand Cayman KY1-1001, Cayman Islands

Tel +1 345 949-7089www.cima.ky