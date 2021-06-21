Notice: Restricted Access to Bank of Zambia Premises

RESTRICTED ENTRY INTO THE BANK

In an effort to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure and to help prevent the spread of the virus, the Bank of Zambia wishes to inform members of the public that entry into its premises remains restricted. Members of the public are, therefore, advised to only visit the Bank when it is absolutely necessary and with prior appointment. This restriction does not apply to Government Departments and other entities that transact with Banking and Currency Department.

These measures are subject to change depending on the evolution of the pandemic. Members of the public are encouraged to obtain information relating to the operations of the Bank from the Website; www.boz.zm

The Bank can be contacted on the following numbers from 08:00 to 16:30hrs, Monday to Friday.