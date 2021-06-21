Log in
Notice: Restricted Access to Bank of Zambia Premises

06/21/2021 | 04:03am EDT
RESTRICTED ENTRY INTO THE BANK

In an effort to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure and to help prevent the spread of the virus, the Bank of Zambia wishes to inform members of the public that entry into its premises remains restricted. Members of the public are, therefore, advised to only visit the Bank when it is absolutely necessary and with prior appointment. This restriction does not apply to Government Departments and other entities that transact with Banking and Currency Department.

These measures are subject to change depending on the evolution of the pandemic. Members of the public are encouraged to obtain information relating to the operations of the Bank from the Website; www.boz.zm

The Bank can be contacted on the following numbers from 08:00 to 16:30hrs, Monday to Friday.

DEPARTMENT

NUMBER

1.

Bank Supervision

0211399334

2.

Bank of Zambia - Regional Office,

0212399600

Ndola

3.

Banking, Currency and Payment

0211399319

Systems

0211399320

4.

Communications

0211399325

5.

Financial Markets

0211399399

0211399343

6.

Non-Bank Financial Institutions

0211399312

Supervision

7.

Procurement and Maintenance

0211399371

Services

8.

Switch Board (Head Office)

0211399300

(Regional Office)

0212399600

9.

BoZ Mobile (Head Office)

097 1270120

096 3884820

10.

BoZ Mobile (Regional Office)

096 3885580

Issued by:

Besnat Mwanza

Assistant Director - Communications

Communications Division

Executive Department

Website: www.boz.zm

Email: info@boz.zm

Twitter: @BankofZambia

Facebook: @BankofZambia

June 18, 2021

Disclaimer

Bank of Zambia published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 08:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
