Notice: Restricted Access to Bank of Zambia Premises

RESTRICTED ENTRY INTO THE BANK
In an effort to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure and to help prevent the spread of the virus, the Bank of Zambia wishes to inform members of the public that entry into its premises remains restricted. Members of the public are, therefore, advised to only visit the Bank when it is absolutely necessary and with prior appointment. This restriction does not apply to Government Departments and other entities that transact with Banking and Currency Department.
These measures are subject to change depending on the evolution of the pandemic. Members of the public are encouraged to obtain information relating to the operations of the Bank from the Website; www.boz.zm
The Bank can be contacted on the following numbers from 08:00 to 16:30hrs, Monday to Friday.
|
|
DEPARTMENT
|
NUMBER
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Bank Supervision
|
0211399334
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Bank of Zambia - Regional Office,
|
0212399600
|
|
Ndola
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Banking, Currency and Payment
|
0211399319
|
|
Systems
|
0211399320
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Communications
|
0211399325
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Financial Markets
|
0211399399
|
|
|
0211399343
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Non-Bank Financial Institutions
|
0211399312
|
|
Supervision
|
|
|
|
|
7.
|
Procurement and Maintenance
|
0211399371
|
|
Services
|
|
|
|
|
8.
|
Switch Board (Head Office)
|
0211399300
|
|
(Regional Office)
|
0212399600
|
|
|
|
9.
|
BoZ Mobile (Head Office)
|
097 1270120
|
|
|
096 3884820
|
|
|
|
10.
|
BoZ Mobile (Regional Office)
|
096 3885580
|
|
|
Issued by:
Besnat Mwanza
Assistant Director - Communications
Communications Division
Executive Department
Website: www.boz.zm
Email: info@boz.zm
Twitter: @BankofZambia
Facebook: @BankofZambia
June 18, 2021
Disclaimer
Bank of Zambia published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 08:02:02 UTC.