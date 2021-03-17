Notice from Written Resolution of 1L Bondholders dated 15 February (ISIN NO 001 0833775)1615902878

Notice from Written Resolution of 1L Bondholders dated 15 February (ISIN NO 001 0833775)
Today a Written Resolution was resolved pursuant to the notice of a Written Resolution dated 15 February 2021. The Proposal was adopted according to the voting requirements of the Bond Terms and the Bond Trustee is authorised to take the necessary actions to implement the Proposal.
Disclaimer
