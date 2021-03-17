Notice from Written Resolution of 1L Bondholders dated 15 February (ISIN NO 001 0833775)1615902878

Log in
Notice from Written Resolution of 1L Bondholders dated 15 February (ISIN NO 001 0833775)

03/17/2021 | 01:38am EDT
Notice from Written Resolution of 1L Bondholders dated 15 February (ISIN NO 001 0833775)

Today a Written Resolution was resolved pursuant to the notice of a Written Resolution dated 15 February 2021. The Proposal was adopted according to the voting requirements of the Bond Terms and the Bond Trustee is authorised to take the necessary actions to implement the Proposal.

Disclaimer

Floatel International Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 05:33:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Notice from Written Resolution of 1L Bondholders dated 15 February (ISIN NO 001 0833775)
