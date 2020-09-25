Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held October 28th, 2020

ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF LABRADOR IRON MINES HOLDINGS LIMITED

NOTICE AND ACCESS NOTIFICATION TO SHAREHOLDERS

You are receiving this notification as Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (the "Corporation") is using the notice and access method for delivery of meeting materials to its beneficial shareholders for its Annual Meeting to be held on October 28, 2020. Under notice and access beneficial shareholders receive a proxy or voting instruction form enabling them to vote at the Corporation's meeting. However, instead of a paper copy of the Management Information Circular, beneficial shareholders receive this notice with information on how they may access such materials electronically.

ATTEND THE MEETING BY TELECONFERENCE

In the context of the effort to mitigate potential risks to health and safety associated with the COVID -19 Pandemic, and in compliance with the orders and directives of the Government of Canada, the Province of Ontario and the City of Toronto, the Meeting will be held by teleconference. All shareholders are encouraged to vote on the matters before the Meeting by proxy in the manner set out in the Notice of Meeting and Circular.

To allow the shareholders to participate at the Meeting, the Company is providing a teleconference facility that can be used by shareholders to follow the conduct of the Meeting in real time and to ask questions during the question period.

Teleconference Details: Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2020 Time: 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) Participants Telephone Numbers: Teleconference Only Canada: 416-764-8610 N.A.. Toll Free 1-888-884-4539 Guest Code: 8594733#

When prompted, please provide your name, and whether you are a shareholder or a guest.

SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ASKED TO CONSIDER AND VOTE ON THE FOLLOWING MATTERS:

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS: Shareholders will be asked to elect directors for the ensuing year. Information respecting the election of directors may be found in the "Election of Directors" section of the Management Information Circular.

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS: Shareholders will be asked to appoint McGovern Hurley LLP as the Corporation's auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration. Information respecting the appoint of McGovern Hurley LLP may be found in the "Appointment of Auditors" section of the Management Information Circular.

OTHER BUSINESS: Shareholders may be asked to consider other items of business that may be properly brought before the meeting.

SHAREHOLDERS ARE REMINDED TO READ THE MEETING MATERIAL PRIOR TO VOTING

WEBSITES WHERE MEETING MATERIALS ARE POSTED:

Materials can be viewed online under the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.comor at the Corporation's website at

www.labradorironmines.ca.

HOW TO OBTAIN PAPER COPIES OF THE MEETING MATERIALS:

Beneficial shareholders may request paper copies of the meeting materials be sent to them by postal delivery at no cost. Requests should be received at least 7 business days in advance of the proxy deposit date set out in the accompanying proxy or voting instruction form in order to receive the meeting materials in advance of such date. Requests can be made by telephone at 647-728-4106 or by email to info@labradorironmines.ca.

VOTING:

Beneficial shareholders are asked to return their Proxy by mail using the enclosed envelope to be received at least one business day in advance of the Meeting:

EMAIL:info@labradorironmines.ca

MAIL:Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited

Investor Communications - AGM Proxy

PO Box 1178 Stn Toronto Dominion

Toronto, Ontario M5K 1P2

Shareholders with questions about notice and access can call + 1- 647-728-4106.