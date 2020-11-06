Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Notice of Consolidated Financial Forecasts, Dividend of Surplus (interim) and Year-end Dividend Projection

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 02:41am EST

TOKYO, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") refrained from including consolidated financial forecasts or a projected year-end dividend for the fiscal year through March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021) in its "Consolidated Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2020 (Japan GAAP)," released on August 6, 2020, but now announces the same, as follows.

Furthermore, the Company has resolved at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on November 6, 2020, to distribute dividends of surplus (interim) with the record date of September 30, 2020 as follows.

1.  Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year through March 31, 2021

(April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021)

(Millions of yen, percentage change, and per share data)



Net sales

Operating

Income

Ordinary
Income

Profit attributable to
owners of parent

Earnings

per share

Previous forecasts

(A)

-

-

-

-

-

Revised forecasts

(B)

290,000

40,000

40,000

24,000

201.14

Change

(B-A)

-

-

-

-


Percentage change

(%)

-

-

-

-


[Reference] Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

260,527

32,759

32,095

21,346

179.02

2.  Reasons for Announcing Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year

Having deemed the reasonable calculation of financial forecasts difficult due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Company had refrained from setting consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year through March 31, 2021. However, based on currently available information, including results through the six-month period ended September 30, 2020 and future projections, the Company has now calculated financial forecasts and announces them as above.

*The above forecasts are based on information available at the time of this document's release and are subject to various uncertainties. As such, actual performance may differ from these forecasts.

3 Projected Dividend Per Share for the Fiscal Year through March 31, 2021


Interim dividend
determined for
this fiscal year

Most recent dividend
Forecast (announced
on August 6, 2020)

Interim dividend
paid for the previous
fiscal year

Record date

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020-

September 30, 2019-

Dividend per share

￥10.00

-

￥10.00

The total amount of dividend

1,193 million yen

-

1,192 million yen

Effective date

December 4, 2020

-

December 4, 2019

Source of dividend

Retained Earnings

-

Retained Earnings

4 Projected Dividend Per Share for the Fiscal Year through March 31, 2021


Interim

Year-end

Annual

Previous Forecasts

-

-

-

Revised Forecasts

￥10.00

￥51.00

￥61.00

Dividends for the FY
through March 31, 2020

￥10.00

￥44.00

￥54.00

5.   Reasons for Announcing the Projected Dividend

The Group recognizes the return of profits to shareholders as one of its most important management tasks and has set a consolidated payout ratio target of approximately 30% to guide its shareholder return policy for the fiscal year through March 31, 2021.

Based on the consolidated financial forecasts presented above, the Company sets its projected year-end dividend for the fiscal year at 51 yen per share, which would make for an annual dividend per share of 61 yen.   

(EOF)

Company:

SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.


(Code: 9684, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Representative:

Yosuke Matsuda, President and Representative Director

Contact:

Takashi Kiryu, General Manager of Corporate Planning Division


Tel. (03) 5292-8000

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notice-of-consolidated-financial-forecasts-dividend-of-surplus-interim-and-year-end-dividend-projection-301167760.html

SOURCE SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:03aPREBONA : proves unique, long-term effect against COVID-19/SARS CoV-2
PR
08:02aUK software firm Aveva to raise $3.73 billion to fund OSIsoft deal
RE
08:02aDNB : Notification of Extraordinary General Meeting in DNB ASA
AQ
08:01aPEAB : refurbishes the port in Köping
AQ
08:01aDNB : Notification of Extraordinary General Meeting in DNB ASA
AQ
08:01aU.S. OIL & GAS PLC : - Placing of Ordinary Shares
PR
08:01aGlobal Dental Surgical Equipment Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Technavio
BU
08:01aIONIS PHARMACEUTICALS : and Akcea Recognize FCS Awareness Day With Global Community Efforts to Celebrate Unsung Heroes
BU
08:00aSUOMINEN CORPORATION &NDASH; MANAGER'S TRANSACTION : Helsky, Petri
AQ
08:00aDKT HOLDINGS APS : Interim Financial Report Q3 2020
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group