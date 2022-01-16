Notice to Depositors of Central Investments and Finance PLC

NOTICE

Notice to the Depositors of Central Investments and Finance PLC (CIFL)

The licence issued to Central Investments and Finance PLC (CIFL) to carry on nance business was cancelled on 05th March 2018 and the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) had taken measures to pay compensation to the depositors under Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance and Liquidity Support Scheme (SLDILSS) Regulations subject to a maximum of Rs.1,100,000.00.

In terms of the SLDILSS Regulations No. 02 of 2021, nal date of accepting claims from insured depositors of CIFL will be on 5th March 2022*.

All CIFL depositors / legal beneciaries who entitle to receive compensation payments but not yet submitted their claims for compensation payments are requested to deliver duly completed Claim Forms with Declarations /

Consent Forms along with required documents as given in the instructions of the specied forms on or before 5th March 2022, either by hand to mail room of CBSL Head Oce or by registered post to the following address. Further, please mention as "CIFL" on the top left-handcorner of the envelop.

The 'Claim Form with Declaration' and 'Consent Form' are available in the Central Bank web site - "https://www.cbsl.gov.lk/en/public-notices" and copies of the same are available at Head Oce and Regional Oces of CBSL in Matale, Matara, Anuradhapura, Trincomalee, Nuwara Eliya and Kilinochchi.

For further details: 011 2477261, 011 2398788, 011 2477273

If a liquidator is appointed by the competent court in respect of the liquidation of CIFL before 05 th March 2022, such date of appointment of the liquidator will be the last date of accepting duly completed claims.

Director

Resolution and Enforcement Department