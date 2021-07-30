Log in
Latest News
Notification No. 63/2021-CUSTOMS (N.T.) in respect of Fixation of Tariff Value of Edible Oils, Brass Scrap, Areca Nut, Gold and Silver- Reg.

07/30/2021 | 12:59pm EDT
Ministry of Finance
Notification No. 63/2021-CUSTOMS (N.T.) in respect of Fixation of Tariff Value of Edible Oils, Brass Scrap, Areca Nut, Gold and Silver- Reg.
Posted On: 30 JUL 2021 10:07PM by PIB Delhi

In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, being satisfied that it is necessary and expedient to do so, hereby makes the following amendments in the notification of the Government of India in the Ministry of Finance (Department of Revenue), No. 36/2001-Customs (N.T.), dated the 3rd August, 2001, published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part-II, Section-3, Sub-section (ii), vide number S. O. 748 (E), dated the 3rd August, 2001, namely:-

In the said notification, for TABLE-1, TABLE-2, and TABLE-3 the following Tables shall be substituted, namely: -

'TABLE-1

Sl. No.

Chapter/ heading/ sub-heading/tariff item

Description of goods

Tariff value

(US $Per Metric Tonne)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

1

1511 10 00

Crude Palm Oil

1029 (i.e., no change)

2

1511 90 10

RBD Palm Oil

1055 (i.e., no change)

3

1511 90 90

Others - Palm Oil

1042 (i.e., no change)

4

1511 10 00

Crude Palmolein

1061 (i.e., no change)

5

1511 90 20

RBD Palmolein

1064 ((i.e., no change)

6

1511 90 90

Others - Palmolein

1063 (i.e., no change)

7

1507 10 00

Crude Soya bean Oil

1228 (i.e., no change)

8

7404 00 22

Brass Scrap (all grades)

5554

TABLE-2

Sl. No.

Chapter/ heading/ sub-heading/tariff item

Description of goods

Tariff value

(US $)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

1.

71 or 98

Gold, in any form, in respect of which the benefit of entries at serial number 356 of the Notification No. 50/2017-Customs dated 30.06.2017 is availed

589 per 10 grams

2.

71 or 98

Silver, in any form, in respect of which the benefit of entries at serial number 357 of the Notification No. 50/2017-Customs dated 30.06.2017 is availed

824 per kilogram

3.

71

(i) Silver, in any form, other than medallions and silver coins having silver content not below 99.9% or semi-manufactured forms of silver falling under sub-heading 7106 92;

(ii) Medallions and silver coins having silver

content not below 99.9% or semi-manufactured forms of silver falling under sub-heading 7106 92, other than imports of such goods through post, courier or baggage.

Explanation. - For the purposes of this entry, silver in any form shall not include foreign

currency coins, jewellery made of silver or

articles made of silver.

824 per kilogram

4.

71

(i) Gold bars, other than tola bars, bearing manufacturer's or refiner's engraved serial number and weight expressed in metric units;

(ii) Gold coins having gold content not below 99.5% and gold findings, other than imports of such goods through post, courier or baggage.

Explanation. - For the purposes of this entry, 'gold findings' means a small component such as hook, clasp, clamp, pin, catch, screw back used to hold the whole or a part of a piece of Jewellery in place.

589 per 10 grams

TABLE-3

Sl. No.

Chapter/ heading/ sub-heading/tariff item

Description of goods

Tariff value

(US $ Per Metric Tonne)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

1

080280

Areca nuts

4904'

This notification shall come into force with effect from the 31st day of July, 2021.

Note: - The principal notification was published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part-II, Section-3, Sub-section (ii), vide Notification No. 36/2001-Customs (N.T.), dated the 3rd August, 2001, vide number S. O. 748 (E), dated the 3rd August, 2001 and was last amended vide Notification No. 60/2021-Customs (N.T.), dated the 15th July, 2021, e-published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part-II, Section-3, Sub-section (ii), vide number S.O. 2845 (E), dated 15th July, 2021.

****

RM/KMN



(Release ID: 1740921)Visitor Counter : 12


Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 16:58:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
