Notification of availability of Rémy Cointreau's 2021 interim financial report

11/25/2021 | 02:31am EST
Regulatory News:

Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO) announces that its interim financial report for the six-month period ended September 30, 2021 is publicly available and accessible online (link).

About Rémy Cointreau

There are clients all over the world seeking exceptional experiences – clients who know that a wide range of terroirs means a variety of flavours. Their exacting standards are in keeping with our expertise – the finely honed skills we pass down from generation to generation. The time these clients devote to savouring our products is a tribute to all those who have laboured to develop them. It is for these men and women that family-owned French Group Rémy Cointreau protects its terroirs, cultivates centuries-old exceptional spirits, and is committed to keeping them forever modern. The Group’s portfolio includes 14 singular brands, such as the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, and Cointreau liqueur. Rémy Cointreau has just one ambition: to become the global leader in exceptional spirits. To this end, it draws on the commitment and creativity of its 1,850 employees and on distribution subsidiaries based in the Group’s core markets.

Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris.


© Business Wire 2021
