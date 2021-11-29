Log in
Notification of performed Stabilisation Measures pursuant to Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR); Article 6 (2) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052

11/29/2021 | 02:02pm EST
DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Notification of performed Stabilisation Measures pursuant to Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR); Article 6 (2) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052

29.11.2021 / 20:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ('Market Abuse Regulation') of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures

3rdMid-Stabilisation Announcement
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership), registered with the Commercial Register (Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, its registered office in Hamburg and business address at Neuer Jungfernstieg 20, 20354 Hamburg, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager in connection with the offering of ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.01 per share of

MotorK plc
(ISIN: GB00BMXH3352; ticker symbol: MTRK NA)

and admission to listing and trading of all ordinary shares on Euronext Amsterdam, has carried out during the time period from 22 November 2021 until and including 26 November 2021 stabilisation measures as further specified below:

Execution Date Intermediary Stabilisation Trading Venue Buy / Sell Lowest price (in EUR) Highest price (in EUR) Weighted average price (in EUR) Aggregate amount (in EUR) Daily total of shares
22.11.2021 No stabilisation measure
23.11.2021 Berenberg Euronext Amsterdam Buy 6.4100 6.5000 6.4691 16,172.69 2,500
24.11.2021 Berenberg Euronext Amsterdam Buy 6.4800 6.5000 6.4940 26,411.00 4,067
25.11.2021 Berenberg Euronext Amsterdam Buy 6.5000 6.5000 6.5000 2,710.50 417
26.11.2021 Berenberg Euronext Amsterdam Buy 6.4000 6.5000 6.4977 134,645.76 20,722
 

Please be referred to the attachment for a detailed list of all transactions conducted in the above mentioned time period.

Further publications on the stabilisation measures carried out can be found at URL: https://www.dgap.de/dgap/Companies/berenberg/?companyId=380168

Stabilisation measures may be taken within a maximum period of 30 calendar days following the commencement of trading, which took place on 5 November 2021. Price stabilisation measures are not mandatory and may be terminated prematurely at any time.

** End of message **

Additional features:

File: MotorK-Mid-Stabilisation_2021-11-29

29.11.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1252709  29.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1252709&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
