Nouadhibou Eco-Seafood Cluster Project - P151058

The development objective of the Nouadhibou Eco-Seafood Cluster Project for Mauritania is to support the development of a seafood cluster in Nouadhibou that promotes sustainable management of fisheries and generates value for the communities. The project comprises of two components. The first component, developing a sustainable seafood cluster in Nouadhibou will build the capacity of Nouadhibou Free Zone Authority (ANZF) and of stakeholders to plan...
* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature
