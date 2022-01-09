Log in
Nouadhibou Eco-Seafood Cluster Project - P151058

01/09/2022 | 01:58am EST
The development objective of the Nouadhibou Eco-Seafood Cluster Project for Mauritania is to support the development of a seafood cluster in Nouadhibou that promotes sustainable management of fisheries and generates value for the communities. The project comprises of two components. The first component, developing a sustainable seafood cluster in Nouadhibou will build the capacity of Nouadhibou Free Zone Authority (ANZF) and of stakeholders to plan...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 08 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2022 06:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
