Nov. 17, 2020: Enhancement to Managing Operating Reserves and Energy Market Offers – Energy Trading System (ETS) Warning

Enhancement to Managing Operating Reserves and Energy Market Offers - Energy Trading System (ETS) Warning

As part of the AESO's on-going efforts to improve the user experience for market participants, a pop-up warning to help manage operating reserves (OR) and energy market offers will be implemented in ETS effective November 18, 2020.

Whenever an energy restatement is submitted in the Energy Submission tab, ETS will perform a check to ensure that available capability (AC) minus the minimum stable generation (MSG) is equal to or greater than the quantity of contracted offered Operating Reserve (OR) for that asset. A pop up will flag instances when the range between AC and MSG is lower than the quantity of contracted operating reserves.

The affected hour ending(s) will be highlighted in red to point out which settlement intervals have offers that may need to be revised. Please note that restatements made through File Upload submissions will not generate the warning. The warning will only display in the energy submission user interface of ETS. Additionally, due to the nature of energy storage assets, these assets are excluded from receiving the warning.

The Energy Submission tab in ETS is available to participants who have received a digital certificate to access applicable asset information.

If you have any questions, please call AESO FirstCall at 1-888-588-AESO(2376) during the business hours of 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. MDT, Monday to Friday, or email info@aeso.ca.