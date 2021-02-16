Novālent Partners with Birko Corporation

Novālent Biotech, Inc (‘Novālent’), a U.S. biotechnology engineering firm, is partnering with Birko, a leader in providing integrated sanitation solutions in the brewing and distilling, produce, meat, poultry and protein industries.

This partnership pairs two trusted brands to offer best-in-class residual antimicrobial solutions to food and beverage companies in North America. Novālent coating technology is for use as a residual antimicrobial under EPA and FDA regulations to preserve food contact surfaces and is used by leading firms including PepsiCo, Sabra, and Pilgrims.

“We’re proud to partner with Birko to make our technology even more available to companies looking for safe and effective antimicrobial solutions,” Mike Motta, Chief Commercial Officer at Novālent, explains. “On the heels of our HACCP certified manufacturing facility, this partnership is proof positive that our technology is a trusted solution for food and beverage brands seeking a safe material that offers long lasting, reliable antimicrobial results.”

HACCP certification is an internationally recognized list of requirements established by the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) and Global Food Safety Initiatives (GFSI) standards. Achieving the certification confirms a company employs effective control of food safety throughout its processes. The principles of this certification are often used to update food safety legislation in countries around the world.

Novālent antimicrobial creates an invisible film that stays active and anchored through day-to-day operations. One application lasts up to 90 days and through multiple cleaning cycles. The company also offers a 24 hour non-alcohol based hand sanitizer.

About Novālent

Novālent® is a leading U.S. biotechnology engineering firm which has pioneered the development of proprietary, long-lasting technology that protects against microorganisms. Novālent® technology is based on a patented, non-toxic monomolecular layer that continuously inhibits the growth of bacteria for up to 90 days on surfaces. Used by leading US firms including PepsiCo, Sabra, Pilgrims and HanesBrands. Novālent is private equity-backed and headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, with five offices around the world. Visit www.novalent.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216006017/en/