Today at 01:23 am

June 6 (Reuters) - The Nova Kakhovka dam was reportedly struck by firing from the Olkha multiple missile launcher, Russia's TASS state news agency cited an unnamed emergency source as saying.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Earlier, Ukraine's military said Russian forces blew up the dam. (Reporting by Ruters; Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)