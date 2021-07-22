



Novadiscovery appoints Grégoire Boutonnet as Chief Operating Officer

Appointment of Grégoire supports NOVA’s continued international expansion

Lyon, France – 22 July 2021: Novadiscovery (NOVA), a leading health tech company using in silico clinical trials to predict drug efficacy and optimize clinical trial development, today announces the appointment of Grégoire Boutonnet as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. In his new role, Grégoire will ensure alignment between NOVA’s business strategy, operations and growth objectives, as well as leading the Modelling and Simulation (M&S) team as NOVA embarks on its next phase of expansion.

Grégoire brings more than 20 years of technological innovation, strategy and digital entrepreneurship experience to the team. He started his career as the founder and CEO of Andrexen, an innovative Unified Communication Cloud Platform. Grégoire then joined telecoms service provider Cirpack, following its acquisition of Andrexen, as Chief Marketing and Product Officer. He most recently held the position of Chief Strategy Officer at Experty.io, a blockchain-based knowledge sharing platform.

Grégoire holds a Masters’ degree in Fundamental Physics from Pierre and Marie Curie University.

François-Henri Boissel, CEO of NOVA, commented: “Grégoire is an industry trail blazer with over two decades of experience in innovation, product strategy and digital entrepreneurship. He joins us at a pivotal time as our Jinkō® platform goes from strength to strength as we expand our portfolio of partnerships. Grégoire’s strategic and operational expertise will be a vital part of our future success in accelerating and de-risking clinical trials. As we expand our offering into the US and beyond, NOVA aims to become the go-to partner for pharma and biotech companies for in silico clinical trial support. I am delighted to welcome Grégoire to the Novadiscovery team and look forward to working closely with him.”

Grégoire Boutonnet, Chief Operating Officer of NOVA, said: “I am thrilled to be joining the NOVA team at this exciting period of growth as we launch the Jinkō platform towards wider adoption in the clinical trial development space. I look forward to working alongside such an ambitious team who are passionate about using cutting-edge technology to solve the health issues of the future and meet the needs of pharma and biotech companies across the globe.”

About Novadiscovery

Novadiscovery is a leading health tech company using in silico clinical trials to predict drug efficacy and optimize clinical trial development. The Company aims to improve R&D productivity and maximize patient outcomes by predicting the clinical benefit of a potential new drug candidate through computer simulation, ahead of human trials.

Novadiscovery’s innovative approach leverages disease modeling and simulation expertise accumulated over the past decade and combines mathematical models of diseases and potential new treatments with virtual patients in its integrated clinical trial simulation platform, Jinkō®.

Novadiscovery is headquartered in Lyon, France and has a team of around 30 scientists, engineers & clinicians who work at the interface of biology, pharmacology, mathematics & computer science.

For more information, please visit https://www.novadiscovery.com and follow us on Twitter @novadiscovery and linkedin.com/company/novadiscovery