STORY: The Serb beat Casper Ruud 7-6(1) 6-3 7-5 to eclipse Rafa Nadal's mark of 22 Grand Slam titles and extend his advantage over the now-retired Roger Federer, who won 20 majors.

The trio have dominated men's tennis in the last two decades with a collective 65 Grand Slam titles and divide opinion among their loyal fanbases and analysts about who deserves to be known as the best of the lot.