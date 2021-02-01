Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Novant Health : and New Hanover Regional Medical Center celebrate beginning of partnership

02/01/2021 | 11:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Novant Health and New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC) are celebrating the beginning of their partnership. The two North Carolina not-for-profit health systems have come together after more than a year of public evaluation of how NHRMC could best meet the needs of the growing region. The sale of NHRMC from New Hanover County to Novant Health opens new opportunities for collaboration and growth as well as additional medical education and clinical capabilities through an expansion of NHRMC's relationship with UNC Health and UNC School of Medicine.

"We are excited to expand the Novant Health family to include New Hanover Regional Medical Center," said Carl S. Armato, president and CEO of Novant Health. "Throughout this process, Novant Health has been confident in the tremendous benefits this partnership would bring to the community: leading-edge, high-quality care closer to home, availability of care to underserved communities and lower health care costs. Looking forward, we are eager to hit the ground running and work with the local board and leadership team to identify our first steps to continue improving the health of those in New Hanover and surrounding communities."

"I look forward to a remarkable future of health care in southeastern North Carolina," said John Gizdic, president and CEO of NHRMC. "Some years from now, I know we will look back on today and appreciate how joining Novant Health launched greater opportunities to meet our growing region's needs. Together, we will improve the health of our community by continuing and strengthening our focus on quality patient care and access for all."

A partnership between Novant Health and NHRMC will improve the health of the community with more:

  • Access to affordable health care and generous financial assistance programs for families in need
  • Clinics, hospitals and advanced equipment to meet the region's needs
  • Support for the behavioral health crisis, including opioid management, substance use treatment and whole-family resources
  • Jobs that will boost the local economy and support for maintaining current leadership and team members
  • Innovative treatments and technology advancements to deliver specialized care faster and locally
  • Support for the local physician group and independent physicians so they can deliver even higher quality care to the region
  • In addition, the partnership with UNC Health and UNC School of Medicine will:
  • Enhance and expand the Wilmington branch campus of the UNC School of Medicine
  • Extend and establish the clinical research of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to Wilmington
  • Enhance local pediatric care

For more information on Novant Health's partnership with NHRMC, visit NovantHealth.org/NHRMC.

Click here for videos and photos of Novant Health facilities and NHRMC. 

About Novant Health
Novant Health is an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient facilities and hospitals that delivers a seamless and convenient healthcare experience to communities in Virginia, North and South Carolina, and Georgia. The Novant Health network consists of more than 2,300 physicians and over 36,000 employees that provide care at more than 700 locations, including 16 hospitals and hundreds of outpatient facilities and physician clinics. In 2020, Novant Health was the only healthcare system in North Carolina to be included on Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity list. Diversity MBA Magazine has also ranked Novant Health third on its 2019 list of "Best Places for Women & Diverse Managers to Work." Novant Health provided more than $993.2 million in community benefit, including financial assistance and services, in 2019.

For more information, please visit our website at NovantHealth.org. You can also follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novant-health-and-new-hanover-regional-medical-center-celebrate-beginning-of-partnership-301219153.html

SOURCE Novant Health


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:20aGENPREX : January 2021 Shareholder Letter
PU
11:20aCYCLONE METALS : Change in substantial holding for EUR
PU
11:19aWILDBRAIN : SONIC THE HEDGEHOG SPEEDS OVER TO NETFLIX IN THE ALL-NEW ANIMATED SERIES SONIC PRIME - WildBrain
AQ
11:19aAD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
11:18aPATRIOT TRANSPORTATION HOLDING, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:17aINTACT FINANCIAL : Former Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins joins Intact board
AQ
11:17aMINTO APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March 11, 2021
AQ
11:16a'Gamestonk' retail fever cools as silver grabs attention
RE
11:16aESSITY : raises EUR 700m in the bond market
AQ
11:16aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL named one of Fortune World's Most Admired Companies
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ