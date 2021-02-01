Novant Health : and New Hanover Regional Medical Center celebrate beginning of partnership

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Novant Health and New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC) are celebrating the beginning of their partnership. The two North Carolina not-for-profit health systems have come together after more than a year of public evaluation of how NHRMC could best meet the needs of the growing region. The sale of NHRMC from New Hanover County to Novant Health opens new opportunities for collaboration and growth as well as additional medical education and clinical capabilities through an expansion of NHRMC's relationship with UNC Health and UNC School of Medicine.

"We are excited to expand the Novant Health family to include New Hanover Regional Medical Center," said Carl S. Armato, president and CEO of Novant Health. "Throughout this process, Novant Health has been confident in the tremendous benefits this partnership would bring to the community: leading-edge, high-quality care closer to home, availability of care to underserved communities and lower health care costs. Looking forward, we are eager to hit the ground running and work with the local board and leadership team to identify our first steps to continue improving the health of those in New Hanover and surrounding communities."

"I look forward to a remarkable future of health care in southeastern North Carolina," said John Gizdic, president and CEO of NHRMC. "Some years from now, I know we will look back on today and appreciate how joining Novant Health launched greater opportunities to meet our growing region's needs. Together, we will improve the health of our community by continuing and strengthening our focus on quality patient care and access for all."

A partnership between Novant Health and NHRMC will improve the health of the community with more:

Access to affordable health care and generous financial assistance programs for families in need

Clinics, hospitals and advanced equipment to meet the region's needs

Support for the behavioral health crisis, including opioid management, substance use treatment and whole-family resources

Jobs that will boost the local economy and support for maintaining current leadership and team members

Innovative treatments and technology advancements to deliver specialized care faster and locally

Support for the local physician group and independent physicians so they can deliver even higher quality care to the region

In addition, the partnership with UNC Health and UNC School of Medicine will:

Enhance and expand the Wilmington branch campus of the UNC School of Medicine

branch campus of the UNC School of Medicine Extend and establish the clinical research of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to Wilmington

to Enhance local pediatric care

For more information on Novant Health's partnership with NHRMC, visit NovantHealth.org/NHRMC.

Click here for videos and photos of Novant Health facilities and NHRMC.

