Novaria Group Announces Acquisition of Hydro Fitting Manufacturing

Acquisition Broadens Novaria’s Defense Sector Offering and Complements Acra Aerospace Business

Novaria Group, a leading manufacturer of specialty hardware for the aerospace and defense industries, today announced the acquisition of Hydro Fitting Manufacturing Corporation (“Hydro Fitting”), which specializes in custom high-pressure valves, charging kits, hose assemblies and fittings. This is Novaria’s sixth acquisition since April 2020 as the Fort Worth-based company continues to strengthen its robust family of aerospace and defense components.

Established in 1962 and incorporated in 1981, Hydro Fitting works with clients in aerospace, commercial automotive, mining and heavy equipment, defense and other industries. Hydro Fitting will continue to be based in Covina, California, and will complement Novaria’s existing fitting business, Acra Aerospace.

“We’re excited to embark on our relationship with Hydro Fitting,” said Novaria CEO Bryan Perkins. “They have a proven track record in manufacturing and supplying components that are vital to the aerospace and defense industries, which fits perfectly within Novaria’s vision and product strategy. I have personally admired their defense products and superb customer service for over two decades and am excited to welcome them to our family.”

Novaria General Manager Jed Burmahln added, “Hydro Fitting provides specialty expertise that we at Novaria value. It will be a great addition to our engine and airframe fitting business lines.”

“We look forward to Novaria continuing to build on the foundation we’ve established at Hydro Fitting,” President Seth Schwartz said. “Becoming part of Novaria represents many things for Hydro Fitting – opportunity, market access, growth – all of which we couldn’t be more excited about.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Novaria Group

Novaria Group is a privately held business focused on precision component companies that deliver optimum performance and sustainable growth with the aerospace and defense marketplace. For more information on Novaria’s business units, please visit www.novariagroup.com.

