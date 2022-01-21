Novea Inc. Appoints Neil D. Smith to its Board of Directors and to Jacana Insurance Risk Committee

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novea, Inc., ("Novea") a financial technology (fintech) software company founded in 2015, announced today the appointment of Neil D. Smith ("Smith") to the Board of Directors and to the Risk Committee of its insurance subsidiary, Jacana Insurance.

Smith, who is based in London, is a seasoned insurance industry executive with nearly three decades of experience. He currently serves as Executive Chairman of Newpoint Insurance Brokers Limited ("Newpoint Brokers"), previously known as Tobell Insurance Services having changed its name following its acquisition by Newpoint Financial Group. Newpoint Brokers is a Lloyd's broker and a specialist in bespoke insurance products including a broad scope of warranty products and covers in regions across the globe

James Quinlan, CEO of Novea, said "Neil has an exceptional reputation and proven track record in the insurance industry and bringing to the Novea Board of Directors additional expertise and experience as we navigate our business and growth plan. We could not be more excited to welcome him as a valued member of both our board and the Jacana Insurance Risk Committee"

With his appointment, the number of directors on Novea's board increases to (3) with Smith being the first independent director.

Prior to Newpoint Brokers, Smith held senior management positions with leading wholesale insurance brokerages, specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. Smith began his professional services career with Ernst & Young. Smith is a graduate of Imperial College having graduated With Honors in Mining Engineering.

Smith's appointment follows Novea's December 20, 2021 press release where it announced its $55 million financing from Newpoint Financial Group, a global diversified firm with operations through Europe, United States and West Aftica.

About NOVEA, INC.

Novea Inc.is a financial services technology (FinTech) software company which has launched its proprietary user app, Jacana Warranty fully backed by Jacana Insurance, both wholly owned subsidiaries of Novea Inc. Jacana Insurance is a captive specialty insurance carrier that offers warranties and service contracts on consumer products and electronics. Jacana Warranty has put the warranty buying power back into the hands of the consumer with the goal of becoming the consumer's ideal choice. For more information, please visit www.jacanawarranty.com .

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," " intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Lili Swanson

NMS Consulting

328129@email4pr.com

+1 310 855 0020



SOURCE Novea Inc