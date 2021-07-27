Log in
Novem Group S.A.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07/27/2021 | 11:58am EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Novem Group S.A. / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Novem Group S.A.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.07.2021 / 17:57
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Novem Group S.A.
19, rue Edmond Reuter
L-5326 Contern
Luxemburg

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 16 Jul 2021

3. New total number of voting rights:
43,030,303


27.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Novem Group S.A.
19, rue Edmond Reuter
L-5326 Contern
Luxemburg

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1222111  27.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222111&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
HOT NEWS