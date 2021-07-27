DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Novem Group S.A. / Total Voting Rights Announcement

Novem Group S.A.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



27.07.2021 / 17:57

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer Novem Group S.A.

19, rue Edmond Reuter

L-5326 Contern

Luxemburg

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 16 Jul 2021

3. New total number of voting rights: 43,030,303



