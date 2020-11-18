November Monetary Bulletin published

18 November 2020

The November issue of Monetary Bulletin has been published on the Central Bank of Iceland website. The report, which is issued quarterly, contains the Bank's analysis of the economic and monetary outlook. It also contains an inflation and macroeconomic forecast, together with an in-depth analysis of economic and monetary developments and prospects. Both the analysis and the forecast published in Monetary Bulletin play an important role in monetary policy formulation in Iceland. The report is also issued in Icelandic under the title Peningamál.

The November issue of Monetary Bulletin can be found here: Monetary Bulletin 2020/4.

