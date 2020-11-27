Log in
November Payrolls Growth Expected to Slow -- Data Week Ahead

11/27/2020 | 02:18pm EST
The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    0945  Chicago PMI                 Nov       59.1   (4)    61.1 
          1000  Pending Home Sales          Oct      +2.0%   (4)   -2.2% 
          1030  Dallas Fed Mfg Svy          Nov       N/A           19.8 
Tuesday   0945  Markit Mfg PMI              Nov       N/A           56.7* 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                 Nov       57.5   (13)   59.3 
          1000  Construction Spending       Oct      +0.9%   (8)   +0.3% 
Wednesday 0815  ADP Jobs                    Nov      +400K   (5)   +365K 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Nov 28    768K   (6)    778K 
          0945  Markit Services PMI         Nov       N/A           57.7* 
          1000  ISM Non-Mfg PMI             Nov       55.5   (13)   56.6 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            Nov      +425K   (13)  +638K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           Nov       6.7%   (13)   6.9% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M**     Nov      +0.1%   (9)   +0.14% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y**     Nov      +4.2%   (6)   +4.46% 
          0830  U.S. Trade Deficit          Oct      $64.8B  (11)  $63.86B 
          1000  Factory Orders              Oct      +0.8%   (9)   +1.1% 
 
*Nov Flash Reading 
**All private-sector workers 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-27-20 1417ET

