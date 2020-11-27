November Payrolls Growth Expected to Slow -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 0945 Chicago PMI Nov 59.1 (4) 61.1 1000 Pending Home Sales Oct +2.0% (4) -2.2% 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Nov N/A 19.8 Tuesday 0945 Markit Mfg PMI Nov N/A 56.7* 1000 ISM Mfg PMI Nov 57.5 (13) 59.3 1000 Construction Spending Oct +0.9% (8) +0.3% Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Nov +400K (5) +365K Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Nov 28 768K (6) 778K 0945 Markit Services PMI Nov N/A 57.7* 1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Nov 55.5 (13) 56.6 Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Nov +425K (13) +638K 0830 Unemployment Rate Nov 6.7% (13) 6.9% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M** Nov +0.1% (9) +0.14% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y** Nov +4.2% (6) +4.46% 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Oct $64.8B (11) $63.86B 1000 Factory Orders Oct +0.8% (9) +1.1% *Nov Flash Reading **All private-sector workers (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-27-20 1417ET