Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Noven Submits New Drug Application for Investigational Dextroamphetamine Transdermal System for ADHD

02/22/2021 | 12:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (“Noven”) a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., today confirmed it has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval to market its dextroamphetamine transdermal system (“ATS”). Noven’s ATS, in 4.5mg/9 hours, 9.0 mg/9 hours, 13.5mg/9 hours and 18.0mg/9 hours dosage strengths, is an investigational therapy developed for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) for patients six years and older. Currently, there is no amphetamine-based transdermal treatment option available for ADHD.

The NDA submission is supported by results from a multicenter, laboratory classroom study which evaluated the safety and efficacy of ATS in over 100 pediatric patients with ADHD.

“The submission of the ATS NDA for consideration by the FDA represents a significant step toward our goal of offering a new option for clinicians, caregivers and patients for the treatment of ADHD. If approved, this investigational product will provide the first transdermal patch available for the treatment of ADHD in adults,” said Joel Lippman, M.D., Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer, Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

About Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of prescription pharmaceutical products. Noven’s mission is to develop and offer pharmaceutical products that meaningfully benefit patients around the world, with a commitment to advancing patient care through transdermal drug delivery. Noven is a stand-alone operating subsidiary of Japan-based Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., serving as Hisamitsu’s U.S. platform for prescription pharmaceuticals, and helping Hisamitsu bring the benefits of patch therapy to the world. For more information about Noven, visit http://www.noven.com/. For information about Hisamitsu, visit https://global.hisamitsu/.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:06pSALZGITTER AG : From Sell to Buy by Baader Bank
MD
01:06pADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
01:05pCLOUD SECURITY : Improve Cyber Hygiene with Resource Tagging
PU
01:05pGOLDREA RESOURCES : Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement
PU
01:05pQ FREE : Leaders to Help Lead #FREEtheMIBS Advisory Board
PU
01:05pOliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Targets Growth in Pregnancy Beauty After High Profile Mention
GL
01:05pHow Argonne is working to power a clean energy revolution
BU
01:05pOrganisational changes in HIAG's Board of Directors and Executive Board
TE
01:04pG4S : Allied bid wins G4S auction after long battle with GardaWorld
RE
01:04pBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1G4S PLC : G4S : Allied bid wins G4S auction after long battle with GardaWorld
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin drops after weekend climb to all-time high
3EUROSTOXX : EUROSTOXX 50 : European shares trim losses after ECB president's speech
4APPLE INC. : World shares slide on inflation fears, commodities surge
5VARTA AG : VARTA : Berenberg is now Neutral

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ