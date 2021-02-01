Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Noveome Biotherapeutics, Inc. : and Walter Reed Army Institute of Research to Study Noveome's Lead Product Candidate ST266 in Traumatic Brain Injury

02/01/2021 | 09:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Noveome Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation biologics for the restoration of cellular integrity of damaged tissues, has finalized a new Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR). The research will test Noveome’s lead product candidate, ST266, in animal models of closed traumatic brain injury (TBI).

The TBI models will utilize targeted intranasal nose-to-brain administration of ST266. The ultimate goals are to advance ST266 into human clinical trials of targeted intranasal administration for TBI. The preclinical research will be conducted in the laboratory of Deborah Shear, Ph.D., Branch Chief at WRAIR and is expected to continue for several years leading up to human clinical trials.

“We are excited to work with WRAIR on this project, which will build on our previous research using ST266 in a penetrating ballistic brain injury model,” said William Golden, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Noveome.

Noveome board member Ronald Poropatich, M.D., M.S. added, “Noveome and WRAIR are committed to developing immediate-use therapies for warfighters who suffer these types of traumatic injuries and this collaboration is vital to achieving that goal.”

About WRAIR

Around the world, WRAIR works alongside civilian researchers, medical professionals, and military personnel to develop and test products that will ultimately reduce the impact of some of the most dangerous and debilitating diseases. WRAIR provides unique research capabilities and innovative medical solutions to a range of Force Health Protection and Readiness challenges currently facing U.S. Service Members, along with threats anticipated during future operations.

About ST266

ST266 is a cell-free biologic made by culturing a novel population of human amnion-derived cells. Through a proprietary culturing method, these cells produce an array of growth factors and cytokines, known as the secretome, which promote cellular survival and reduce inflammation.

About Noveome Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Based in Pittsburgh, Noveome Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation biologics for the promotion and restoration of cellular integrity of inflamed or damaged tissues. Noveome has launched a program to test its novel platform biologic, ST266, as a treatment for the severe inflammatory response seen in COVID-19 infection as well as the post-COVID-19 symptoms experienced by many COVID-19 patients. Noveome has completed a Phase 2 open-label clinical trial that demonstrated the benefit ST266 had in healing persistent corneal epithelial defects (PEDs). ST266 is also being evaluated in a Phase 1 open label clinical trial to establish the safety of ST266 in intranasal transcribriform delivery from nose-to-brain and eye. Noveome is currently planning follow-up clinical studies to characterize the efficacy and safety of ST266 further for the treatment of PEDs and a Phase 1 study evaluating the safety of intravenously administered ST266 in COVID-19 patients.

For more information, visit www.noveome.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:45aCAPITA PLC : - Appt. of Independent Non-Executive Director
PR
09:44aBSX FILING DEADLINE TOMORROW : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Boston Scientific Corporation
PR
09:43aFRANKLIN TEMPLETON : Introduces Franklin Global Allocation Fund for US Investors
BU
09:42aEVERGOLD : IIROC Trading Halt - EVER
AQ
09:42aBSX FINAL DEADLINE TOMORROW : ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Boston Scientific Corporation Investors of Important February 2 Deadline in Securities Class Action – BSX
GL
09:41aCushing® NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Distributions and Continuation of Management Fee Waiver
PR
09:41aCushing® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Distributions and Continuation of Management Fee Waiver
PR
09:41aKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to FREMF 2021-K124 and Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificate Series K-124
BU
09:39aWall St. opens higher as retail investors move to silver
RE
09:39aReading Plus now a Baltimore City Public Schools-Approved Vendor for Evidence-Based-Literacy Intervention Programs
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Robinhood and Reddit protected from lawsuits by user agreement, Congress
2Wall Street gears up for second bout against Reddit traders
3BP PLC : Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive
4ARGENT MINERALS LIMITED : 'Gamestonk' retail fever cools as silver grabs attention
5Melvin Capital ends month with over $8 billion in assets after investors added cash - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ