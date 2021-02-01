Noveome Biotherapeutics, Inc. : and Walter Reed Army Institute of Research to Study Noveome's Lead Product Candidate ST266 in Traumatic Brain Injury

Noveome Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation biologics for the restoration of cellular integrity of damaged tissues, has finalized a new Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR). The research will test Noveome’s lead product candidate, ST266, in animal models of closed traumatic brain injury (TBI).

The TBI models will utilize targeted intranasal nose-to-brain administration of ST266. The ultimate goals are to advance ST266 into human clinical trials of targeted intranasal administration for TBI. The preclinical research will be conducted in the laboratory of Deborah Shear, Ph.D., Branch Chief at WRAIR and is expected to continue for several years leading up to human clinical trials.

“We are excited to work with WRAIR on this project, which will build on our previous research using ST266 in a penetrating ballistic brain injury model,” said William Golden, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Noveome.

Noveome board member Ronald Poropatich, M.D., M.S. added, “Noveome and WRAIR are committed to developing immediate-use therapies for warfighters who suffer these types of traumatic injuries and this collaboration is vital to achieving that goal.”

About WRAIR

Around the world, WRAIR works alongside civilian researchers, medical professionals, and military personnel to develop and test products that will ultimately reduce the impact of some of the most dangerous and debilitating diseases. WRAIR provides unique research capabilities and innovative medical solutions to a range of Force Health Protection and Readiness challenges currently facing U.S. Service Members, along with threats anticipated during future operations.

About ST266

ST266 is a cell-free biologic made by culturing a novel population of human amnion-derived cells. Through a proprietary culturing method, these cells produce an array of growth factors and cytokines, known as the secretome, which promote cellular survival and reduce inflammation.

About Noveome Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Based in Pittsburgh, Noveome Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation biologics for the promotion and restoration of cellular integrity of inflamed or damaged tissues. Noveome has launched a program to test its novel platform biologic, ST266, as a treatment for the severe inflammatory response seen in COVID-19 infection as well as the post-COVID-19 symptoms experienced by many COVID-19 patients. Noveome has completed a Phase 2 open-label clinical trial that demonstrated the benefit ST266 had in healing persistent corneal epithelial defects (PEDs). ST266 is also being evaluated in a Phase 1 open label clinical trial to establish the safety of ST266 in intranasal transcribriform delivery from nose-to-brain and eye. Noveome is currently planning follow-up clinical studies to characterize the efficacy and safety of ST266 further for the treatment of PEDs and a Phase 1 study evaluating the safety of intravenously administered ST266 in COVID-19 patients.

