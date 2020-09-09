Log in
Novian Health : Adds Healthcare Leader Stephen Bonner To Board Of Directors

09/09/2020 | 08:16am EDT

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Novian Health Inc., a pioneer in destroying breast tumors with laser treatments, announced that Stephen Bonner, former President and CEO of the Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) and Entrepreneur in Residence at the Harvard Business School has joined Novian Health's Board of Directors.

Bonner has had a long and distinguished career as a leader in healthcare. He has held executive positions at Keyport Life Insurance, McGraw-Hill and Prudential Insurance.  From 1999 to 2014, he was president of CTCA, a national cancer care network with five hospitals around the country that provides a personalized, patient-centered approach to cancer care. Bonner's commitment to improving treatment outcomes and quality of care earned him a place on Modern Healthcare magazine's list of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare in 2011.

He now is an advisor to four private equity firms and several companies, continuing a relentless search for new medical advances that can make real differences in patients' lives.  In his view, Novian Health's innovative laser treatment for breast cancer is one of those important steps forward. "It offers a rare opportunity to not only improve outcomes for breast cancer patients, but to also replace expensive and disfiguring breast surgery with a much less invasive laser treatment," he explained. "That's why I'm so excited to be joining the company's Board."

For Novian Health, Bonner "brings invaluable knowledge of the specialty centers, like CTCA's network, that focus on treating cancers and that could productively use Novian's technology" "Steve's experience will be crucial in helping us understand the provider and patient viewpoint" explained Henry Appelbaum, president and CEO of Novian Health. "In addition, his willingness to join our Board is another major validation of the value of the Novilase laser treatment, given his impressive track record for identifying important medical advances."

Novian's key innovation is replacing the standard invasive lump removal surgery, or lumpectomy, with a laser treatment. Doctors insert a laser probe directly into the tumor using ultrasound guidance in a manner similar to a breast biopsy.  The tumor is then heated by the laser and destroyed.    In contrast to a lumpectomy, which requires an operating room, general anesthesia, and several days of recovery, Novian Health's Novilase® Breast Therapy   can be performed on an out-patient basis using local anesthesia,   with minimal pain and a recovery time of hours. And while more than 25% of women with lumpectomies will need more surgery because their entire tumors were not removed during the initial surgical procedure, Novilase completely destroyed the tumor in 98% of patients with early-stage breast tumors ≤15 mm in diameter in a multi-center trial published in 2018.

Novian Health received CE Mark approval in 2019 to commercialize its technology in the European Union (EU) and Switzerland. It also has approval to move ahead with the pivotal clinical trial needed to obtain clearance for focal destruction of malignant breast tumors in the United States from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

ABOUT NOVIAN HEALTH INC.

Based in Chicago, with a subsidiary in Evry, France, Novian Health Inc. is a privately held medical device company with proprietary technology for the treatment of tumors using Interstitial Laser Therapy. For more information, call (312) 266-7200 or access www.novianhealth.com.

Contact: Liz Dowling, (415) 388-2794
Dowling & Dennis PR
Liz@dowlingdennis.net

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novian-health-adds-healthcare-leader-stephen-bonner-to-board-of-directors-301126196.html

SOURCE Novian Health


© PRNewswire 2020
