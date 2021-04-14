Log in
News  >  Companies

Novo Nordisk Achieves the Best Place to Work Certification in South Africa for 2021

04/14/2021 | 04:53am EDT
Novo Nordisk South Africa, an affiliate of the global healthcare company with more than 90 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care, has been recently recognized as one of the best places to work in South Africa for 2021. The company received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace such as learning opportunities, organizational culture and giving back to the community resulting in its recognition among the employers of choice in South Africa.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the ‘Platinum Standard’ in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, provide employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

Vice President & General Manager for Novo Nordisk South Africa Venkat Kalyan said, “We have a common purpose of driving change to defeat Diabetes and other serious chronic diseases. We are able to make a positive difference in patients’ lives through our people who have the passion, the skills and commitment needed to achieve our purpose. Together, we are committed to our ambition to be a sustainable business that is respected for adding value to society.”

“Everyday we are doing meaningful work which has a positive impact on patients’ lives. We provide an enabling organisational culture and life-changing careers which allow our people to contribute meaningfully to our common purpose. We believe in the Power of One Team, One Plan and One Goal. When we work together, there is nothing we cannot achieve” said Zanele Mkwanazi, Director People & Organisation.

"By making company culture a priority, Novo Nordisk South Africa succeeded in ensuring that every member of the team is empowered to bring excellent value to the customers” said Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for Africa.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places To Work is the most definitive ‘Employer of Choice’ certification that organizations aspire to achieve. Our Best Places to Work Assessment model is built on over 30 years of research in workplace excellence along with the best practices collected annually from over 5000 certified companies worldwide. Join our community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org


© Business Wire 2021
