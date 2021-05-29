Log in
Novo Nordisk Earns the Best Place to Work Certification in Kuwait for 2021

05/29/2021 | 11:01pm EDT
Novo Nordisk Kuwait, an affiliate of the global healthcare company with more than 90 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care, has earned official certification as a best place to work in Kuwait for the second consecutive year. According to the assessment results, 91% of employees said that they are proud to work for the organization and 83% have reported a consistently positive experience with their coworkers, their leaders and with their jobs. In addition, the company places a high value on employee engagement, empowers the team members and continuously enriches the employee experience resulting in its recognition among the employers of choice in Kuwait.

“As our patients are at the heart of our purpose, our employees are at the heart of the culture that brings this purpose to life. We are proud of our people and our purpose making working with a company like Novo Nordisk a truly life changing experience, which is why we call it life-changing careers when you start and work here,” said Danni Haubro, Director of people and organization for Novo Nordisk Kuwait.

"Novo Nordisk Kuwait is a best place to work, not only because of the programs they put in place for their employees but because the employees are deeply committed to making the company’s culture collaborative and nurturing,” said Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for Gulf.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the ‘Platinum Standard’ in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions. Join our community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org.


© Business Wire 2021
