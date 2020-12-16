Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Novo Nordisk Saudi Honored as the Best Place To Work for Women In 2020

12/16/2020 | 05:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Novo Nordisk Saudi, an affiliate of the global healthcare company with more than 90 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care, has been recently awarded the employer of choice for women in the Kingdom. This marks the second time the organization has been chosen as one of the best places to work in 2020.

98% of the female workforce are recommending the organization. Workplace desirability was an important component of this year's ranking as many companies in Saudi cited schedule flexibility, ability to work remotely and work-life balance as being key factors to workplace happiness. By creating an inclusive culture, Novo Nordisk Saudi succeeded in giving women the ability to reach their full potential and to be represented throughout the workforce and the management.

“It is a real pleasure to see Novo Nordisk recognized as the #1 Best place to work in Saudi Arabia. I think this is a reflection of working in a patient-centered company where we all share a purpose of helping people living with serious chronic diseases like diabetes and obesity. Just as equally, we are happy to see Novo Nordisk is seen as a female enabling environment where emerging female talents build their future careers,” said Melvin D’Souza, CVP Novo Nordisk Saudi Arabia.

“Working at Novo Nordisk is embarking on a life-changing career journey. We strive to provide an inclusive work environment where our people can unleash their potential. Our company focuses heavily on people development,” said Mamdouh Alghwaie, HR Business Partner.

“Novo Nordisk Saudi is a great example of high-performance workplace culture that ensures every decision, activity and policy supports the learning, well-being and personal growth of all the female members in the organization,” said Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for Saudi.

Through this program, we aim to congratulate and raise awareness about the organizations in Saudi who are doing their utmost to support and encourage the well-being of their female employees.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places To Work is a global certification program that certifies and recognizes leading workplaces that lead the way in redefining the employee experience around the world. Our proprietary assessment analyzes a workplace excellence through a two-step process focusing on 8 dimensions including culture, leadership, opportunities for growth and people practices. Beside the employee satisfaction survey, we conduct an HR assessment focusing on people practices implemented in the organization against our global people framework standard. Through the program, we share best HR practices and help other companies learn from the best. For more information, please visit the program website at www.bestplacestoworkfor.org


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
05:46pMonthly Statistical Release - Tobacco (July 2020) [PDF] [XLS]
PU
05:46pSCOTTS MIRACLE GRO : 2020 Annual Report
PU
05:46pAZUL S A : Board of Directors' Meeting Minutes - Budget 2021
PU
05:46pEvolus Provides Update on United States International Trade Commission (ITC) Case
GL
05:45pEXCLUSIVE-U.S. TRADE CZAR LIGHTHIZER'S ADVICE FOR BIDEN ON CHINA : "Hold their feet to the fire"
RE
05:43pPrinting and Related Support Activities Industry | Discover, Track, Compare, Evaluate Companies on BizVibe
BU
05:42pAIRBUS : U.S., EU deal on aircraft subsidies should include China clause -USTR
RE
05:42pANY U.S.-EU DEAL ON ENDING AIRCRAFT SUBSIDIES SHOULD ALLOW JOINT ACTION TO OPPOSE FUTURE CHINESE SUBSIDIES -USTR'S LIGHTHIZER IN REUTERS Interview
RE
05:42pGoogle faces third antitrust lawsuit as 30 U.S. states plan action -source
RE
05:42pUstr lighthizer says china phase 1 trade deal implementation "reasonably good" in some parts, not good in others
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Revised key information relating to the preferential right..
2AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA: DISCLOSURE OF SHAREHOLDING
3MODERNA, INC. : Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Volunteers Note Occasional Harsh Side Effects
4Black Friday sales helped drive down UK inflation in November
5BIONTECH SE : PRESS RELEASE: BioNTech and Fosun Pharma to Supply China with mRNA-based COVID-19 Vaccine

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ