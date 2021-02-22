Log in
NovoDynamics : Names Kristen Van Dusen Vice President of Marketing

02/22/2021 | 08:46am EST
ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoDynamics, Inc., a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced the appointment of Kristen Van Dusen as Vice President of Marketing. Van Dusen will lead strategic marketing initiatives for the organization, including product marketing, advertising and public relations.

Van Dusen has nearly 20 years of experience in marketing and digital communications, with specific expertise in the Health Care industry. Prior to joining NovoDynamics, Van Dusen served as Vice President of Marketing for Socially Determined, the leading risk intelligence company focused on social determinants of health; Vice President of Digital Health at Edelman, the world's largest independent PR agency; Assistant Director of Digital Strategy for Sibley Memorial Hospital, a member of Johns Hopkins Medicine; Senior Marketing Manager at the Advisory Board Company; and an Interactive Project Manager at Washingtonian Magazine, where she was featured in the April 2008 issue for her contributions to the "Top Doctors" online content. Van Dusen earned a BA in Advertising from Michigan State University.

"As NovoDynamics continues to roll out its NovoHealth™ Dental platform, the industry-leading AI technology for streamlining and analyzing dental insurance claims, our strategic marketing efforts will play a key role in communicating important benefits to payers, providers and patients alike," said Van Dusen. "I look forward to helping NovoDynamics continue to tailor its NovoHealth™ products and messaging to meet the needs of the Dental industry and beyond, to the broader Health Care market."

Van Dusen will report to David Rock, CEO and Board Chair.

"We are making significant strategic investments in marketing and advertising to promote our advanced artificial intelligence solutions for the Health Care market," said Rock. "Kristen's deep experience, particularly in creating influential digital content, will help maximize the impact NovoDynamics solutions have on the critical issues our health care products address."

About NovoDynamics

NovoDynamics, Inc., an In-Q-Tel portfolio company incorporated in 2001, leverages its pre-eminent data extraction, data integration, pattern recognition and predictive analytics technologies to develop artificial intelligence software and solutions that address highly complex challenges. The company's AI expertise and technology have been used to create powerful solutions for major companies and organizations across a variety of different industries, including Health Care. NovoDynamics® products transform large, disparate data sets into actionable information and insights that help organizations make better decisions. NovoDynamics® products are used worldwide by commercial industries, governments and academia. Learn more at NovoHealthDental.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novodynamics-names-kristen-van-dusen-vice-president-of-marketing-301232472.html

SOURCE NovoDynamics


© PRNewswire 2021
