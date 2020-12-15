Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Novolex : Acquires B&H Bag Company

12/15/2020 | 02:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Novolex®, an industry leader in packaging choice, innovation and sustainability, announced it has acquired the business of B&H Bag Company, a leading manufacturer of paper bags and other products. The B&H business will be a part of the Novolex Duro Bag® business, strengthening Duro's customer service through increased production capacity. The family-owned company has one manufacturing plant, located outside of Houston, Texas.

"We are pleased to welcome the B&H team into the Novolex family," said Stan Bikulege, Chairman and CEO of Novolex. "B&H brings a strong line of products and a tradition of customer service excellence that we are proud to add to our organization. The talented and dedicated B&H team will be a great addition to our Duro Bag business."

B&H Bag Company was founded in 1975 and has been owned and managed by the Robson family for 45 years. Starting out at a small Houston property, the company has grown into its large warehouse, plant and offices in Brookshire, Texas. B&H is known for its tradition of excellence in supplying bags to its customers all over the United States, continuously providing quality stock and tailor-made products on a timely basis.

"Growth and service have been part of the B&H Bag story since my family started the business 45 years ago," said Chris Robson, B&H Chief Business Officer. "Joining the Novolex family – with its tremendous expertise and depth of resources – will enable us to take our business to the next level."

B&H Bag products focus on and serve the foodservice and grocery markets. B&H makes products such as kraft and white bags, heavy-duty paper bags, paper rolls and freezer paper. The addition of the B&H team and products will provide greater capacity to Novolex to help it develop deeper relationships with customers seeking high-quality, paper solutions.

Novolex is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a leading global investment firm that acquired the company in December 2016. 

About Novolex

Novolex develops and manufactures diverse packaging and food service products that touch nearly every aspect of daily life for multiple industries ranging from grocery, food packaging, restaurant and retail to medical applications and building supplies. The Novolex family of brands provides customers innovative paper and plastic solutions for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 61 manufacturing centers and administrative offices in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling facilities. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com.

About B&H

B&H Bag Co. was founded in 1975 and has been owned and managed by the Robson family for 45 years. B&H is known for its tradition of excellence in supplying bags to its customers all over the United States, continuously providing quality stock and tailor-made products on a timely basis.

Media Contact
Phil Rozenski
261467@email4pr.com
1-800-845-6051

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novolex-acquires-bh-bag-company-301193377.html

SOURCE Novolex


© PRNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
02:31pSMARTSTOP SELF STORAGE REIT, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:31pNUBIAN RESOURCES : Finalizes Option Agreement for Divestment of Excelsior Springs Exploration Project, Nevada, US
AQ
02:31pCSX : Columbia Tennessee Rail Site Receives CSX Select Site Designation
PU
02:31pBEAZLEY : Are D&O insurers considering heightened EPL exposure in the current environment?
PU
02:31pThermal Spray Market 2020-2024 | Technavio Predicts $4.23 Billion Growth Over the Forecast Period
BU
02:31pMASCO CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
02:30pInternational Battery Metals Ltd Announces Closing of Private Placement
NE
02:29pAYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:29pBlack, minority women in Canada left behind in COVID-19 job recovery
RE
02:29pENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : Raises Over $3 Million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ