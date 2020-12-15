Novolex : Acquires B&H Bag Company

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Novolex®, an industry leader in packaging choice, innovation and sustainability, announced it has acquired the business of B&H Bag Company, a leading manufacturer of paper bags and other products. The B&H business will be a part of the Novolex Duro Bag® business, strengthening Duro's customer service through increased production capacity. The family-owned company has one manufacturing plant, located outside of Houston, Texas.

"We are pleased to welcome the B&H team into the Novolex family," said Stan Bikulege, Chairman and CEO of Novolex. "B&H brings a strong line of products and a tradition of customer service excellence that we are proud to add to our organization. The talented and dedicated B&H team will be a great addition to our Duro Bag business."

B&H Bag Company was founded in 1975 and has been owned and managed by the Robson family for 45 years. Starting out at a small Houston property, the company has grown into its large warehouse, plant and offices in Brookshire, Texas. B&H is known for its tradition of excellence in supplying bags to its customers all over the United States, continuously providing quality stock and tailor-made products on a timely basis.

"Growth and service have been part of the B&H Bag story since my family started the business 45 years ago," said Chris Robson, B&H Chief Business Officer. "Joining the Novolex family – with its tremendous expertise and depth of resources – will enable us to take our business to the next level."

B&H Bag products focus on and serve the foodservice and grocery markets. B&H makes products such as kraft and white bags, heavy-duty paper bags, paper rolls and freezer paper. The addition of the B&H team and products will provide greater capacity to Novolex to help it develop deeper relationships with customers seeking high-quality, paper solutions.

Novolex is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a leading global investment firm that acquired the company in December 2016.

About Novolex

Novolex develops and manufactures diverse packaging and food service products that touch nearly every aspect of daily life for multiple industries ranging from grocery, food packaging, restaurant and retail to medical applications and building supplies. The Novolex family of brands provides customers innovative paper and plastic solutions for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 61 manufacturing centers and administrative offices in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling facilities. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com.

About B&H

