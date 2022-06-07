Novovax COVID vaccine gets backing from FDA panel

The panel of outside vaccine experts voted 21-0 with one abstention in favor of the vaccine for those 18 and older.

Because Novavax's shot is more traditional - employing technology that has been used for decades to combat diseases including Hepatitis B and influenza - the Maryland-based company is hoping to gain a foothold within the roughly 27 million U.S. adults who are yet to be vaccinated....

particularly those who do not want to receive a vaccine based on groundbreaking mRNA technology like the COVID-19 jabs on offer from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

FDA officials agreed that having a protein-based shot like the one developed by Novavax may help drive more vaccine acceptance among the hesitant.

FDA official Peter Marks told the panel Tuesday, quote, "Anything we can do to get more people comfortable to be able to accept these potentially life-saving medical products is something that we feel we are compelled to do."

But demand has not materialized in Europe, since the Novavax vaccine was approved last year..

Around 12.6 million doses of Novavax's vaccine have been distributed in the European Union, but only around 220,000 doses of the two-shot inoculation have been administered there since it was launched in December.

If the FDA follows the recommendation and authorizes the shot, it will be the fourth COVID vaccine available for use in adults in the United States.