Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Novus Health and Highmark Interactive Partner to Provide an Upstream, Personalized & Precise Approach to Mental Well-Being

08/10/2021 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novus Health, an information and technology-enabled health services provider and leader in health navigation and wellness solutions, is partnering with Highmark Interactive (Highmark), an award-winning digital health company, to provide Canadian employers and their employees with access to technology and services that allow for an earlier identification and a more upstream approach to mental wellness through its EQ family of products.

Highmark, one of the world’s first companies to use gamification to develop a FDA-cleared Class II medical device, is revolutionizing how individuals assess and remotely monitor brain and mental wellness through digital and clinical solutions. Novus Health currently assists over 3 million employees to connect to healthcare in a more accessible, understandable, and effective manner by using its customized platforms that create a central access point for all elements of the member experience.

Novus Health members will be able to access the Highmark mental health tools and services through its expanded mental health ecosystem. This ecosystem utilizes a stepped-care model to deliver the right care at the right time. By accessing the Highmark mental health tools and services, Novus members will be able to optimize their mental health in a more upstream approach by evaluating and monitoring their resiliency which can allow them to self-identify and self-manage any imbalances between their own stress and recovery.

Highmark is equally excited to offer the Novus platform to their members as it will provide them with additional health navigation support, personalized content and health-related tools and information with the mission to keep them engaged and to promote better overall health outcomes.

“Partnering with EQ Highmark is a critical step in the development of Novus’ mental health ecosystem,” says Novus CEO, Robin Ingle, “The need for a multidimensional approach to mental health has become exponentially more important during the pandemic.”

“Highmark is pleased to collaborate with a partner like Novus Health who values mental well-being and has the ability to provide a guided, personalized and precise approach to mental health,” said Sanjeev Sharma, MD, Highmark co-founder and CEO. “During a time of adversity such as the COVID-19 pandemic, leveraging tools such as Highmark’s digital health technology can help users build resilience and overcome mental health issues both at home and in the workplace.”

About Novus Health
Novus Health is an information and technology-enabled health services provider that is a leader in health navigation and wellness solutions. Novus helps organizations make healthcare more accessible, understandable, and effective for their members and clients by providing the perfect, white-labelled platform to create a central access point for all elements of the member experience. The Novus Health offering includes the mobile Travel Navigator application for traveler tracking and alerts. Novus Health has offices located in Toronto and Montreal, Canada with partners and representatives Worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.novussante.com and www.novushealth.com

About Highmark Interactive
Founded in 2017, Highmark Interactive was created to change the paradigm of neurological testing and management. The company’s approach to brain health is focused on providing real-time data on mental health and neurological well-being to support proactive, preventative interventions.

In addition to a growing network of virtual, in-person and hybrid clinics, Highmark Interactive offers the world’s first gamified, FDA-cleared software that provides assessments of individuals’ brain and mental health. The technology is used in multidisciplinary rehabilitation clinics in over 30 countries globally.

Highmark Interactive’s unique solution is revolutionizing how individuals experience brain and mental health care, as well as unlocking insight for precision medicine and creating a modern model for delivering mental health and neuro rehab services.

Learn more: https://www.highmark.tech/

Media Contacts

Novus Health:
Clayton Swerdelian, Business Development Executive, cswerdelian@novushealth.com, (416) 644-4874

Highmark Interactive:
Don Harkness, Chief Financial Officer, don@highmark.tech


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:46aGOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION : Q2 2021 Drill Results adds Mineralized Material
AQ
10:46aCARDERO RESOURCE : Provides Update on Zonia Copper Oxide Project
AQ
10:46aCAMBER ENERGY : Acquires Majority Interest in Simson-Maxwell Ltd
AQ
10:46aEURO SUN MINING : Announces Intention to List on LSE
AQ
10:46aCANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS : Intersects 30,416 gt Silver over 0.42m with 425 gt Gold Equivalent in New Vein at Castle East
AQ
10:46aTALISKER RESOURCES : Intersects 1.02 gt over 114.15m at Pioneer
AQ
10:46aTHOR EXPLORATIONS LTD. : - New Makosa 'Bridge' Mineralisation at the Douta Gold Project, Senegal
AQ
10:46aSOLGOLD : Annouces Ecuador Executive Decree and Mining Action Plan
AQ
10:46aNTT DATA : Siemens Mobility and everis to develop A Mobility as a Service platform for Renfe in Spain
AQ
10:46aNOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION : Exploration Update, Noble to Resume Work on the Dargavel Township Gold Property near Cochrane, Ontario
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Bitcoin, cryptos post 5th straight week of outfl..
2Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
3Billionaire-backed mining firm to seek electric vehicle metals in Greenland
4SoftBank pauses China investing as crackdown roils portfolio
5Bayer loses third appeals case over glyphosate weedkiller

HOT NEWS