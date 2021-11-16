Now Serving 94% of U.S. School Districts, Cambium Learning Group Carries Momentum into 2022

The education technology leader will enter 2022 nearing $1 billion in bookings, representing a 70%+ annual growth rate over the last three years

This year, by focusing on its purpose of helping all students and teachers feel universally seen, valued, and supported, Cambium Learning® Group accelerated its ongoing transformation as a global leader in the PreK-12 edtech space. Cambium now serves more than 20 million students and 30% of U.S. teachers across 94% of U.S. districts and more than 170 countries. This growth comes on the heels of its new brand identity launch in November 2020, which further honed in on its essential elements of simplicity, certainty and now. Cambium’s momentum from the past year will be carried into 2022, for what will be another pivotal year for innovation in education.

Unique Playbook Fuels Growth, Impact and Employee Well-Being

Cambium’s differentiated approach as an end-to-end portfolio of solutions has led to financial growth. Cambium is on track to deliver bookings nearing $1 billion in 2021, further establishing itself as a global edtech leader, and representing a 70%+ annual growth rate since it became a private company in 2018. This growth has been fueled by a different kind of playbook that ensures impact always comes first. Cambium strives to keep its business units laser-focused on student and teacher outcomes, while Cambium provides ongoing support for everything else, including People Experience (HR), IT, Legal, Brand Strategy, Finance and other shared Operations.

Cambium’s employee census has increased by almost 50%, hiring more than 600 employees since July 2020. In an effort to meet societal demand, Cambium has embraced a “Remote First” go-forward policy for its entire workforce. This responsive shift flips the old storyline of “in the office first, telecommuting for a select few” model that has dominated and limited businesses for decades. This maximizes flexibility and work-life balance for staff, allows recruiting to no longer be bound by geography, and greatly reduces Cambium’s environmental footprint with a near-elimination of regular travel and daily commuting.

Cambium’s Customer-Centric Strategy Drives Focused Acquisitions and Consistent Organic Performance

In February 2021, Cambium successfully brought together its recently acquired Lexia business with Voyager Sopris Learning to launch an all-new brand focused on literacy acceleration called Lexia Learning. The new brand, with year-over-year bookings on pace to grow 70%, delivers an unparalleled literacy continuum spanning curriculum, assessment and professional learning.

Throughout this transformational time, Cambium maintained its relentless focus on delivering impactful solutions to its diverse community of students and educators. As a result, Cambium has grown bookings and usage across its portfolio of brands. Examples of 2021 impacts include:

Lexia expanded overall product usage to more than 25,000 schools, with LETRS ® , a professional learning product designed to train teachers in the “science of reading,” now active in nearly 2,000 districts

, a professional learning product designed to train teachers in the “science of reading,” now active in nearly 2,000 districts Cambium Assessment, an innovative provider of digital assessments and services, grew to serve more than 18 million students across 25 states

ExploreLearning doubled launches of Gizmos ® , its interactive math and science simulations, to more than 63 million, and students answered 9.5 billion Reflex ® Math facts

, its interactive math and science simulations, to more than 63 million, and students answered 9.5 billion Reflex Math facts Time4Learning, the leading digital homeschool curriculum, more than doubled its enrolled students in the last 24 months and continued to grow its social community to better support and connect homeschooling parents, now with more than 134,000 followers

Learning A-Z, the creator of market-leading PreK-6 solutions like Reading A-Z® and Raz-Kids®, expanded access to its digital literacy solutions in response to the pandemic, and to date has more than 12 billion digital books read and is used by more than 40% of the country’s PreK-6 classrooms

Thought Leadership and Product Innovation Carry Education into a “New Normal”

2021 brought significant milestones for Cambium’s business units. Lexia saw 50 million student logins by 3.5 million students on its literacy platform in October 2021 alone. Additionally, Learning A-Z partnered with UNICEF for the ​​UNICEF Kid Power Classroom Challenge. This partnership resulted in both social and learning outcomes, including more than 250,000 meals donated to families in need, 1.6 million days of clean water delivered to communities around the globe and 3x more books read by Learning A-Z students participating in the challenge.

Cambium also launched its #HonestConversations campaign, which showcased the challenges and successes of teachers over the past year. The campaign’s video resonated on social media, surpassing 1 million impressions and amassing more than 635,000 video views.

With thought leadership expanding and new product launches in progress, Cambium is ready to welcome 2022 with continued innovation and focus on its unique guiding principles of simplicity, certainty and now.

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning® Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services across the K-12 space. With an intentionally curated portfolio of respected global brands, Cambium serves as an education leader, helping millions of educators and students feel more universally seen, valued and supported. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now. To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Medium. The Cambium family of brands includes: Cambium Assessment, Lexia® Learning, Learning A-Z®, Voyager Sopris Learning®, ExploreLearning®, Time4Learning® and Kurzweil Education®.

