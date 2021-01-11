Nowcasting in a pandemic using non-parametric mixed frequency VARs

Non-technical summary

Mixed Frequency VARs have been a standard tool for producing timely, high frequency nowcasts of low frequency variables for several years. With the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 the need for such nowcasts has become even more acute. However, conventional linear MF-VARs nowcast poorly during the pandemic due to their inability to e ectively deal with the extreme observations that have occurred.

This paper develops a mixed frequency, Bayesian additive vector autoregressive tree (MF- BAVART), which is a non-parametric model using additive regression trees. We argue that regression tree models are ideally suited for macroeconomic nowcasting in the face of extreme observations, for instance produced by the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, due to their exibility and ability to model outliers.

MF-BAVART can be cast as a non-linear state space model. We develop an approximate MCMC algorithm where the parameters de ning the conditional mean of the VAR are drawn using a standard BART algorithm and, conditional on these, the states are drawn using a linear approximation. This linear approximation is taken from the machine learning literature on black-box models and we use simulations to show that it also works well for a DGP that closely matches the evolution of GDP during the pandemic.

In a nowcasting application involving four major countries in the European Union (EU), we nd substantial improvements in nowcasting performance relative to a linear mixed frequency VAR. Our nowcasting exercise shows that MF-BAVART, with few exceptions, forecasts better than the linear MF-VAR at all times in our sample, but particularly big nowcasting bene ts occur during the pandemic. We show how and why this occurs by providing a detailed comparison of nowcast densities in the rst six months of 2020.

The techniques outlined in this paper can be applied to any non-linear and non-parametric learner commonly used in the literature. Our focus on using BART is motivated by its strong performance in various applications as well as its exibility in handling outliers. As a fruitful avenue for further research one could assess how di erent learners perform and then combine them using Bayesian model averaging techniques.