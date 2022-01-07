Nowhere near 'new normal' - whatever that is :Mike Dolan

(The author is editor-at-large for finance and markets at
Reuters News. Any views expressed here are his own)
LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Bet all you like on how a
post-COVID-19 world might shape up but the global economy
remains far from any state of normality as we enter 2022.
As after the global banking crash 13 years ago, economists
and investment managers have been quick to speculate about the
"new normal" that will emerge once the pandemic has passed.
The phrase, coined after World War One and used to describe
the changed state of affairs following global crises, aims to
capture what endures from the blowup to shape a new status quo.
The new normal after 2008 saw the world economy settle into
a decade of sub-par growth and non-existent inflation.
Rock-bottom interest rates and central bank stimulus buoyed
asset prices and dampened market volatility - but stagnant real
wages fed seething political discontent.
COVID-19 has changed political priorities, placating some of
those angry voters, and upended global supply chain dynamics and
even geopolitics. Some economists predict a "roaring Twenties"
of real wage growth, but also higher inflation, rising borrowing
costs and more economic volatility.
There is little doubt we're seeing high growth and inflation
rates right now as economies reboot and some pandemic policy
supports are wound down.
But is this really a new normal?
With vaccines rolled out and supply bottlenecks navigated,
this is supposed to be the year in which the dust settles and
the true state of the world economy becomes clear.
But as we enter 2022, the persistence of distortions to
trade, labour markets, retail prices and spending and saving
habits mean fundamentals are still impossible to assess.
The explosion at the turn of the year of the Omicron variant
of the coronavirus - even if confirmed to be milder - further
blurs the picture.
Differing responses among the big economies to this latest
wave - from Britain's "ride it out" approach to China's
draconian "zero-COVID" lockdowns - complicate the aggregate
effect.
Investor outlooks for 2022 have largely stuck with a bullish
take on earnings-driven equities, showing a dogged preference
for rotating into cyclicals from tech and a pervasive wariness
of low-yielding bonds.
But this week's stock market wobble on another hawkish turn
from the U.S. Federal Reserve underlines that confidence in
another bumper year is shaky and advice for investors more about
staying on the bandwagon than striding out on a new path.
NOISE AND SIGNAL
Jason Draho, head, Asset Allocation Americas, at UBS Global
Wealth Management, advised people to brace for alarm around
economic data, lower returns and more volatility, especially as
any Omicron-linked distortions have yet to emerge.
"The market may not look through this economic noise, but
that's what it is," he said, adding that growth and inflation
figures are likely to get worse in the first two months.
"There are multiple plausible paths that the economy could
take over the next 12 months, and the right investment playbook
can vary quite extensively between them."
This unease about when the COVID coast will clear and what
equilibrium might emerge is widespread.
"A unique confluence of events – the restart, new virus
strains, supply-driven inflation and new central bank frameworks
– are creating confusion as there are no historical parallels,"
wrote BlackRock strategists. The unusually wide range of
outcomes means they claim they have "trimmed" risk-taking.
And that's before you get to domestic issues - Brexit in the
UK, French and Italian presidential elections, U.S. midterms,
China's "common prosperity" push and property sector woes, and
the energy price impact of Russia's standoff with some
neighbours.
"We are certainly not at a new normal ... we need to put
Brexit behind us," City of London policy chief Catherine
McGuinness said this week, adding that the pandemic was masking
the impact on Britain's finance industry of leaving the European
Union.
Central banks appear confident enough of the landscape to be
rolling back critical care. The Bank of England last month
became the first G7 central bank to lift interest rates since
the pandemic and the Fed is tapering its bond buying and
flagging rate rises ahead.
But anxiety about persistent, even if still distorted,
inflation spikes may be more a motivation for them than faith in
a return to normality.
As was clear again this week, markets may simply be aping
policymakers' playbooks rather than making independent
assessments. Although still growing on aggregate, annualised
world money supply and central bank liquidity growth is slowing
sharply.
If central banks worry they've let inflation become
entrenched, they may stop the whole show.
And yet despite - or maybe partly because of - its greater
hawkishness this week, the Fed still sees inflation returning to
2% over its forecast horizon. The New York Fed's new analysis on
historic supply chain distortions also reckons these may be
close to peaking.
The "new normal", it seems, is still up for grabs.
(By Mike Dolan, Twitter: @reutersMikeD
Editing by Catherine Evans)