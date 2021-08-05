Nozomi Networks Launches New Program to Arm Industry-Leading MSSPs to Deliver Advanced Security Services for OT and IoT

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nozomi Networks Inc. today announced its MSSP Elite Program – the industry’s first complete program for OT and IoT managed security services. The program fully equips industry leading MSSPs with Nozomi Networks’ award-winning OT and IoT cybersecurity solutions, expertise and selling resources. Nozomi Networks enables MSSPs to generate additional revenue through new lines of business while giving customers greater flexibility and maximum value when it comes to strengthening their OT security postures while balancing resource requirements.



Operational asset management is making its way to the Security Operations Center (SOC) and customers are also turning to MSSPs for comprehensive IT and OT managed threat detection and response (MTDR) and platform management. With Nozomi Networks’ MSSP Elite Program, partners can successfully operationalize, maintain and optimizing OT and IoT security services. Customers benefit with more highly scalable industry-proven solutions.

“MSSPs are filling a critical role as CISOs look for cost-effective ways to strengthen their security postures across IT and OT while juggling resource limitations and skills gaps,” said Chet Namboodri, Nozomi Networks Senior Vice President of Business Development and Alliances. “Nozomi Networks MSSP Elite Program allows us to work with our partners to address a growing requirement to include advanced OT and IoT security solutions and maximize value for our mutual customers.”

Nozomi Networks’ MSSP Elite Program goes beyond basic OT and IoT security integrations to support MSSP partners with the resources they need to effectively integrate, sell and support Nozomi Networks’ solutions as part of a full managed services offering for the customer. Specialized training and certifications ensure partners are fully qualified to support customers with deep network visibility, advanced monitoring, and actionable threat intelligence for the best possible incident response. MSSPs who participate in the program also have access to resources to further develop their industrial security expertise, grow their MSSP practice, expand their portfolio of services, and increase customer satisfaction. MSSPs can incorporate Nozomi Networks’ full suite of cloud-based and on premises solutions and manage them on behalf of their customers.

Nozomi Networks’ current list of MSSP Elite partners includes Accenture, FireEye Mandiant, Moro Hub, Telefónica, and others. Elite standing requires commitment to training and certification of sales and engineering team members as well as certification of the MSSP’s platform management or SOC service developed based on Nozomi Networks solutions. This reinforces the commitment to superior service and value to customers throughout their entire OT/IoT/IT converged networks.

MSSP Elite Partner Quotes

Accenture

“The oil and gas industry as well as other industrial organizations continue to be an attractive target for cyber criminals, making it essential for companies to adopt a more proactive approach to cyber defense. Being a part of the Nozomi Networks' Elite MSSP program and as the first Nozomi Networks-certified SOC service partner, combined with our market-leading global OT Cyber expertise, Accenture can immediately provide clients with proven OT network monitoring and threat detection technology that’s already integrated into our Managed Detection and Response service. This service provides our clients the necessary visibility, rapid detection and intelligent response across IT and OT environment, both on-premises and in the cloud to reduce the risk of cyber breach.”

Jim Guinn, II, Managing Director, Global Cybersecurity & Consulting, Accenture

FireEye Mandiant

“Mandiant was among the first to partner with Nozomi Networks to deliver the network visibility and monitoring capabilities that OT customers desire. As the market and our relationship has grown, the new Elite MSSP program not only gives us access to proven OT monitoring solutions that integrate easily into our managed services, it also supports us with ongoing access to technical expertise and resources to make it easier to deliver highly customized OT security services to our customers.”

Marshall Heilman, Executive Vice President of Mandiant Managed Defense and Advanced Practices

Moro Hub

“When it comes to OT and IoT security services, our customers expect advanced purpose-built technologies and deep expertise. Partnering with Nozomi Networks allows us to deliver superior OT and IoT managed security services that ensures we continue to deliver excellent service and value to our customers as their requirement evolve.”

Dr Ahmed AlKetbi, Chief Information Security Officer, Moro

Telefónica

“IT-OT convergence is an unstoppable trend that provides greater efficiency in operations and higher quality of service, but it requires protecting environments that have traditionally been air-gapped.

Technology solutions provide an essential tool to protect and monitor these environments and MSSPs turn them into managed security services for the convenience of industrial organizations.”

Alberto Sempere, Cyber Security Product Director, Telefónica Tech.

