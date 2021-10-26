Nozomi Networks Raises the Bar on Delivering Prioritized Actionable Intelligence for OT/IoT Networks to Accelerate Responses to Security Threats

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in OT and IoT security, today announced new updates in Vantage™, the first cloud-based OT/IoT network security solution that equips security professionals and industrial operators with actionable, AI-driven insights to manage risk and speed precise remediation. The new enhancements help eliminate “alert fatigue” by narrowing down the hundreds of notifications security teams have to parse to determine the severity of vulnerabilities.

“With attacks on OT and IoT infrastructure occurring daily, we know that organizations are overwhelmed with prioritizing risk reduction efforts, responding to alerts, and accelerating the detection of malware,” said Andrea Carcano, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Nozomi Networks. “The latest release of Vantage is designed to not only detect threats in critical infrastructure but also help prioritize and guide remediation steps quickly and efficiently. Only Vantage can provide these capabilities at the scale of the largest OT and IoT networks in the world.”



According to Ponemon Research , 52% of organizations say they are at a disadvantage in responding to vulnerabilities because they use a manual process and 72% say difficulty in prioritizing vulnerabilities contributes to patch delays. ESG Research finds 34% of cyber security professionals reported their biggest vulnerability management challenge is prioritizing which vulnerabilities to remediate.



“Nozomi Networks has a proven reputation for continuous innovation and these latest updates only add to it,” said Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst Danielle VanZandt. “With the explosive growth of IoT devices in industrial environments, now more than ever, security professionals need faster paths to actionable intelligence and tools that support the best possible response. Nozomi Networks has stepped up with a solution that fills the gap.”

In this latest upgrade, Nozomi Networks continues to expand vulnerability management automation and intelligence with new prioritization metrics for vulnerability assessments. New Vantage features include:

Prioritized Vulnerability Management

With the new vulnerability dashboard, operators can quickly visualize all the OT and IoT vulnerabilities in the network, prioritize which vulnerabilities pose the greatest risk, and assess the level of effort to address the issues network-wide. Vantage provides:

Actionable insights on remediation steps, patches, and upgrades.

Built-in analytics scores that highlight which corrections will have the biggest impact on risk reduction, as well as identify which may be more labor-intensive.

In addition to the Vantage vulnerability management process, Vantage leverages an AI-driven threat detection engine that analyzes endpoint and network configurations, traffic flows, and network packet contents to provide the deepest and most sophisticated insights for OT networks in the industry.

Customized Playbooks for Precise Response

In addition to customizing alerts for specific threats and vulnerabilities, now security professionals have the option to supplement these notifications with custom playbooks designed to guide response plans for each alert. These playbooks:

Precisely guide remediation steps for specific threats, simplifying and accelerating operational response.

Can be customized to specify workflows for each alert and to address individual customer environments and workflows.

Can be shared between organizations.



Streamlined Operations

With Vantage, security professionals can quickly manage multiple hundreds or thousands of sites with limited resources.

The SaaS-based solution is easy to deploy and runs in the cloud, providing near zero-cost setup and ongoing maintenance.

Automated analysis and playbooks simplify remediation steps and costs to enable smaller teams to have more visibility across more devices and more sites.

Vantage also makes it feasible to share security data with partners, vendors, and other applications from the centralized cloud repository without opening the network up to external users.



About Vantage

Vantage was designed to meet the rapidly evolving requirements of IoT-enabled infrastructures. The cloud-based OT and IoT network visibility and security solution delivers unmatched security and visibility with the unlimited scalability of SaaS. Vantage makes it possible to grow without limitations to consolidating data aggregation, analysis, and operations. With Vantage you can protect any number of OT, IoT, IT, edge, and cloud assets, located anywhere, with a single platform.

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks accelerates digital transformation by protecting the world’s critical infrastructure, industrial and government organizations from cyber threats. Our solution delivers exceptional network and asset visibility, threat detection, and insights for OT and IoT environments. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com