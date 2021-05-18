Nozomi Networks Takes Home Repeat Win at Coveted Global InfoSec Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in OT and IoT security today announced that for a second consecutive year, the company won the 2021 Cyber Defense Magazine’s Global InfoSec Award for:

Market Leader in Operational Technology (OT) & Internet of Things (IoT) Cybersecurity

“With hundreds of customers around the world trusting Nozomi Networks to provide them with the visibility and security to protect their OT and IoT investments, winning the coveted award from Cyber Defense Magazine continues to validate our market leadership,” said Nozomi Networks CMO John Vincenzo. “In light of a recent series of high-profile cyber attacks, the spotlight is on our industry and being recognized as the industry leader for the second year in a row is certainly validation of the hard work and dedication of the Nozomi Networks team. We couldn’t be more pleased.”

“We look for cybersecurity innovators that continue to make a huge difference in helping turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine. “Nozomi Networks is absolutely worthy of this award.”

Join Nozomi Networks and other Global InfoSec Award winners virtually this week at RSA Conference 2021 (#RSAC), https://www.rsaconference.com/usa.

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks accelerates digital transformation by protecting the world’s critical infrastructure, industrial and government organizations from cyber threats. Our solution delivers exceptional network and asset visibility, threat detection, and insights for OT and IoT environments. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Follow the Nozomi Networks Blog

Follow @nozominetworks on Twitter

Visit and follow the Nozomi Networks Corporate Page on LinkedIn

