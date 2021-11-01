Log in
Nu Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

11/01/2021 | 06:53am EDT
Nu Holdings Ltd. (“Nu”) has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in the United States of America, and a Formulário de Referência with the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (the “CVM”) in Brazil, relating to its proposed initial public offering ("IPO") of its Class A ordinary shares.

The proposed IPO includes (i) the registration and listing of Class A ordinary shares in the United States; (ii) the registration and admission to negotiate a program of Brazilian Depositary Receipts (“BDRs”) in Brazil; and (iii) the registration of initial public offering for distribution of BDRs in Brazil representing a fraction of Class A ordinary shares. We expect to commence the IPO after the SEC and the CVM complete their respective review processes, subject to market and other conditions.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores S.A. are acting as Global Coordinators of the offering. The local affiliates of the three aforementioned and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores S.A. will also act as Coordinators of the Brazilian offering.

Nu intends to apply to list its common stock on The New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (“B3”).

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

A registration statement relating to this offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This communication to the market shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS