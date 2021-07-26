Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NuProbe : Announces New Research and New Product on DNA Microsatellite Instability

07/26/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NuProbe Global, a genomics and molecular diagnostics company specialized in ultrasensitive oncology assays, announced research on DNA microsatellites published today in Nucleic Acids Research.  Simultaneously, the company announced the release of the VarTrace® MSI qPCR research use only assay for detection of DNA microsatellite instability (MSI) from tissue or blood specimens. 

MSI is a genetic condition that is present in roughly 15% of colorectal cancer patients and 30% of endometrial cancer patients.  Cancer patients with MSI generally have better survival rates, and also respond better to immunotherapies.  MSI has been traditionally difficult to detect with qPCR because the DNA sequence contains homopolymers that have unpredictable biochemical and biophysical properties.  By constructing and experimentally validating a thermodynamic model of DNA microsatellite binding, NuProbe scientists overcame the challenges associated with MSI detection.

"The NuProbe VarTrace MSI qPCR assay  allows qPCR-based detection of MSI from tumor tissue and cell-free DNA," said Alessandro Pinto, Ph.D., Associate Director of Product at NuProbe USA.  "Given the ubiquity and simplicity of qPCR, we expect high adoption of our ultrasensitive assay."

"Because of the repetitive sequence in DNA microsatellites, there is frequently slippage and stuttering during PCR amplification," said Jin-hyung Bae, Ph.D., lead author of the study, and Research Scientist at the Broad Institute at MIT.  "Our studies on the stability of sliding bulges formed during the hybridization of repetitive sequences allows us to better understand and design assays for MSI."

The VarTrace MSI qPCR assay features a lower limit of detection of 1% variant allele frequency, when compared to gold standard capillary electrophoresis MSI assays in use today.  This allows the NuProbe product to be applied to cell-free DNA from peripheral blood plasma as well as to formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tumor tissue.

"Rapid, simple, affordable, and noninvasive detection of MSI will be very helpful in helping clinicians decide whether to use immunotherapy drugs such as pembrolizumab," said Amir Jazaeri, M.D., Vice Chair for Clinical Research and the Director of the Gynecologic Cancer Immunotherapy Program at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of NuProbe.  "This research and assay could potentially help improve outcomes for endometrial cancer patients, many of whom have MSI."

"Basic research on the biochemical properties of nucleic acids can lead to breakthroughs in molecular diagnostics," said David Zhang, Ph.D., the senior author on the study, the Head of Innovation at NuProbe, and Associate Professor of Bioengineering at Rice University.  "NuProbe has a long-standing commitment to the pursuit and translation of research on nucleic acids."

About NuProbe Global
NuProbe is a cutting-edge genomics and molecular diagnostics company with revolutionary molecular technologies to improve the sensitivity of DNA disease biomarkers by over 10-fold. NuProbe has sites in Houston, USA, Shanghai, China and Suzhou, China. NuProbe's vision is to offer affordable, timely, and accurate disease state information to enable precision medicine and improve patient outcomes.

The VarTrace MSI qPCR  product is For Research Use Only, Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Contact:
Rachel Reed
rachel.reed@nuprobe.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuprobe-announces-new-research-and-new-product-on-dna-microsatellite-instability-301341162.html

SOURCE NuProbe


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:12pSALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:12pNew Mexico Court of Appeals Affirms Favorable Writ of Mandamus Ruling
GL
12:11pMICHELIN : 2021 First-Half Financial Report
AQ
12:11pARENA MINERALS : IIROC Trading Resumption - AN
AQ
12:11pCARLOTZ ALERT : Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the CarLotz, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit – LOTZ
BU
12:10pSUBWAY : Time to end 'outrageous' lawsuit over its tuna
RE
12:10pLORDSTOWN MOTORS : says hedge fund may buy up to $400 million of its stock
RE
12:10pNORTHERN TRUST : Acquires Tamworth Industrial Estate
AQ
12:10pTHIRD POINT INVESTORS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:10pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages 360 DigiTech (QFIN) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed
GL
Latest news "Companies"