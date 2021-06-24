Nucleai : and Merck KGaA Darmstadt, Germany Launch Translational Medicine Collaboration Utilizing Nucleai :'s AI-Powered Biomarker Platform

Nucleai (www.nucleaimd.com), a precision medicine company using AI-powered image analysis technology to support novel pathology-based biomarker development, and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, announced that they have entered into a long-term collaboration to leverage Nucleai's image analysis and biomarker discovery platform for several Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany clinical stage oncology assets.

As part of the collaboration, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany will leverage Nucleai’s platform for exploratory research, with the potential to further develop identified pathology-based biomarkers as companion diagnostics. The collaboration will further utilize Nucleai’s technology to expand onto Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s analysis capabilities, enabling faster turnaround time and scale for future studies.

Nucleai's platform analyzes tissue images using computer vision and machine learning methods to model the tumor and the immune system's spatial characteristics, creating unique and specific histological biomarkers that may help predict patient response. These biomarkers hold the potential to provide better understanding of cancer biology, enable further stratification of responder/non-responder patient populations, and improve the success rate of clinical trials and patient care. To develop its platform, Nucleai leverages proprietary datasets of pathology images and clinical data from leading hospitals and Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs) in the U.S and Israel.

“We are thrilled to announce another major collaboration with a leading pharmaceutical company like Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to identify and develop novel biomarkers for their oncology assets. By combining real world and clinical trial datasets, with an integrated and scalable technology platform, we are harnessing the power of AI and big data and setting the standard for future precision medicine collaborations, adds Avi Veidman, CEO and Co-Founder of Nucleai.”

About Nucleai

Nucleai is a precision medicine company that has developed an AI-powered image analysis platform to unlock the power of spatial biology from pathology images. Nucleai’s ATOM platform, built and trained off large-scale proprietary datasets, leverages computer vision and deep neural networks to structure and characterize tissue and cell architecture in pathology images to identify spatial characteristics that predict response to therapy and inform treatment decision. We are currently partnered with leading pharmaceutical companies to discover novel spatial biomarkers, develop pathology-based companion diagnostics assays and drive improved patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.nucleaimd.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005753/en/