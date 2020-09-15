Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nuclear Powered Naval Vessels Market: COVID-19 Business Continuity Plan | Evolving Opportunities with Austal Ltd. and BAE Systems Plc | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/15/2020 | 02:46am EDT

The global nuclear powered naval vessels market is expected to grow by USD 6.45 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200914005916/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nuclear Powered Naval Vessels Market 2020-2024

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nuclear Powered Naval Vessels Market 2020-2024

Request challenges and opportunities that influence COVID-19 pandemic - Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Nuclear Powered Naval Vessels Market Analysis Report by Product (Surface naval vessels and Submerged naval vessels), Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/nuclear-powered-naval-vessels-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the cost-effectiveness of nuclear power. In addition, the technological developments targeted towards the next-generation nuclear reactor are anticipated to boost the growth of the nuclear powered naval vessels market.

Naval vessels that run on fossil fuels are associated with high operational costs. For example, the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer typically consumes 24 barrels of fuel per hour and it varies depending on factors such as wind force, payload, tides, and others. This makes them too expensive to operate. These factors are increasing the preference for nuclear powered naval vessels. These are powered by uranium fission reaction that generates heat, which is further used to make steam to produce electricity. In addition, the cores of nuclear-powered carriers are designed to last for 25 years, while those of submarines last for 10-33 years before having to undergo refueling. This significantly reduces the cost of power generation, which is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global nuclear powered naval vessels market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Nuclear Powered Naval Vessels Companies:

Austal Ltd.

Austal Ltd. operates its business through segments such as USA and Australasia. The company is involved in the design, construction, and support for revolutionary defense and commercial vessels such as naval vessels.

BAE Systems Plc

BAE Systems Plc operates its business through segments such as Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The company manufactures and supplies nuclear-powered submarines.

Bechtel Corp.

Bechtel Corp. operates its business through segments such as Mining and Metals; Oil, gas, and chemicals; Nuclear, security, and environment; and Infrastructure. The company offers nuclear propulsion components for naval vessels.

BWX Technologies Inc.

BWX Technologies Inc. operates its business through segments such as Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The company manufactures naval nuclear reactors for the naval nuclear propulsion program, for use in submarines.

Curtiss-Wright Corp.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. operates its business through segments such as Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. The company provides nuclear naval vessels to the US Navy.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Nuclear Powered Naval Vessels Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • Surface naval vessels
  • Submerged naval vessels

Nuclear Powered Naval Vessels Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Offshore Patrol Vessel Market – Global offshore patrol vessel market by product (basic OPVs and high-end OPVs) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Market – Global maritime patrol naval vessels market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and type (manned maritime patrol vessels and unmanned maritime patrol vessels).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:05aFiat Chrysler, Peugeot maker PSA amend merger terms to conserve cash
RE
03:05aAHOLD DELHAIZE N : share buyback update September 15, 2020
PU
03:05aSANRIO : Notice Regarding Receipt of Dividends from Consolidated Subsidiaries
PU
03:05aFINANCIAL PRODUCTS : Notice of Establishment of New Organizations
PU
03:05aTSUBAKI NAKASHIMA : Notice of Revisions to Earnings Forecast and Dividends Forecast FY2020
PU
03:05aJCR PHARMACEUTICALS : PHC and JCR Offer Growth Hormone Adherence Application for Use in Clinical Research
PU
03:05aSOFTBANK : Status of Share Repurchase in accordance with the Board Resolutions as of June 25 and July 30, 2020
PU
03:05aLOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : G Introduces HERO 25K Sensor, The Industry's Highest Performing DPI Offering
PU
03:05aSVENSKA CELLULOSA : Joint press release from Renewcell and SCA
PU
03:05aPERDANA PETROLEUM : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKOLA CORPORATION : GM encouraged by global recovery, but not interested in 'short-term pop' for stock - CEO
2APPLE INC. : Nvidia to buy chip designer Arm for $40 billion as SoftBank exits
3FAURECIA SE : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot maker PSA revise merger terms due to COVID-19 crisis
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : How ByteDance's CEO balked at selling TikTok's U.S. business
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China's Tencent to open Southeast Asia regional hub in Singapore

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group