Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nuclear talks harder as West 'pretends' to take initiative -Iran official

02/13/2022 | 05:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Iran's flag pictured in March

DUBAI (Reuters) - A senior Iranian security official said on Monday that progress in talks to salvage Iran's 2015 nuclear deal was becoming "more difficult" as Western powers only "pretended" to come up with initiatives.

The indirect talks in Austria between Iran and the United States resumed last week after a 10-day break. Delegates have said the talks have made limited progress since they resumed in November after a five-month hiatus prompted by the election of hardline Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

"The work of Iranian negotiators towards progress is becoming more difficult every moment ... while Western parties 'pretend' to come up with initiatives to avoid their commitments," Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said on Twitter.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's envoy to the talks in Vienna, said on Twitter hours earlier: "Significant progress has been made in the course of negotiations."

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said there was still a long way to go before the 2015 deal could be revived. Iran's nuclear advances were curbed in exchange for the loosening of U.S. and other economic sanctions.

The agreement imposed restrictions on Iran's nuclear activities that extended the time Tehran would need to produce enough fissile material for a nuclear bomb, if it chose to, to at least a year from around two to three months. Most experts say that time is now shorter than when the deal was struck.

Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.

Then-President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the deal in 2018, re-imposing punishing U.S. sanctions on Iran's economy that slashed its vital oil exports.

Iran responded by breaching many of the deal's restrictions and pushing well beyond them, enriching uranium to close to weapons-grade and using advanced centrifuges to do it, which has helped it hone its skills in operating those machines.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.23% 95.62 Delayed Quote.17.35%
WTI 0.22% 94.558 Delayed Quote.19.34%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pNuclear talks harder as West 'pretends' to take initiative -Iran official
RE
05:53pBritain working to provide more military support to Ukraine
RE
05:37pBritain working to provide more military support to Ukraine
RE
05:31pHimalaya yogi ran India's top bourse as puppet master, regulator says
RE
05:21pU.S.-Canada bridge to reopen Sunday after police clear protesters
RE
04:38pU.S. says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine
RE
04:26pCanada relocates military personnel out of Ukraine amid Russia threats
RE
03:51pUkraine's leader invites Biden to visit soon
RE
03:45pU.S. avocado blow caps tough week for Mexican president
RE
03:14pTop iran security official says progress in nuclear talks becomi…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden tells Putin Ukraine invasion would bring decisive response
2Fed's Daly: Being too aggressive on rate hikes could be destabilizing
3Billionaire Soros buys stake in EV startup Rivian
4Odessa citizens prepare for Russian invasion
5Ukraine pledges funds to keep airspace open amid Russia standoff

HOT NEWS