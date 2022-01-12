Log in
Nucor chooses West Virginia for new sheet mill

01/12/2022 | 03:46pm EST
Electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaker Nucor will place its new flat-rolled steel mill in Mason County, West Virginia.

The new 3mn short ton/yr flat-rolled mill will cost $2.7bn and be built on the Ohio river in the western part of the state along the Ohio border.

Construction is expected to take two years. Additional sites are being eyed in northern West Virginia for a transload and processing facility, Nucor said today.

The move comes after West Virginia lawmakers passed tax incentives for the mill.

Located along the Ohio river, Mason County does not currently contain any steel mills. EAF steelmaker Steel Dynamics (SDI) operates Steel of West Virginia, a specialty shapes mill, in Huntington, to the southwest of the county. Wrought aluminum producer Constellium operates a rolling mill, upriver in Ravenswood, West Virginia.

Nucor's announcement comes a day after integrated steelmaker US Steel chose to site its new 3mn st/yr flat-rolled mill in Arkansas, next to its existing 3.3mn st/yr Big River Steel mill.

By Rye Druzin

HOT NEWS