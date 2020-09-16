Log in
NueHealth, a ValueHealth Company, Opens St. Luke's Surgery Center of Chesterfield

09/16/2020 | 12:46pm EDT

LEAWOOD, Kan., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NueHealth, a ValueHealth company, announces the opening of St. Luke's Surgery Center of Chesterfield in Chesterfield, Missouri, in partnership with Medical Facilities Corporation, St. Luke's Hospital, and St. Louis County area physicians.

Located on the west campus of St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, the 17,616 sq ft ambulatory surgery center includes four operating rooms, two procedure rooms, and 24 pre- and post-operation bays. Eighteen physicians offer procedures in orthopaedics, gynecology, plastics, urology, gastroenterology, and general surgery. With annual capacity for 3,000 patients, St. Luke's Surgery Center of Chesterfield provides patients in the greater St. Louis metro area with high-quality surgical care at extremely competitive pricing. NueHealth provides day-to-day management of the facility, implementing its proven processes to drive efficiencies without compromising care.

The addition of St. Luke's Surgery Center of Chesterfield will allow appropriate outpatient procedures to be shifted out of St Luke's Hospital, freeing up capacity for patients whose medical needs require a hospital setting. "This is a great partnership, and the surgery center means new opportunities for high-quality care for our patients," said orthopedic surgeon Dr. Richard Rames, who is also a partner in the facility and serves as its Board Chair.

"St. Luke's Surgery Center of Chesterfield is a great example of the NueHealth model in action," said Dan Tasset, NueHealth CEO and Vice Chairman of the Board. "By working with partners who share our commitment to value-based care, we're able to effect real change in the way healthcare is delivered to the populations we serve."

About ValueHealth
ValueHealth has pioneered the ambulatory surgical space since 1997. Founded on the fundamentals of payment reform and consumerism, ValueHealth is a technology-enabled, data-driven healthcare services company with a surgical digital platform that accelerates the transition from fee-for-service to value-based surgical care while successfully positioning its provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. Today, it operates in over 30 states and its nationally recognized Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ are leaders in the transition to value-based care. ValueHealth is passionate about putting its proven experience to work for you as a trusted partner to help you achieve market share dominance. For more information, visit valuehealth.com.

About NueHealth
Since 1997, NueHealth, a ValueHealth company, has partnered with over 10,000 physician investors and 20 health system partners to develop lower-cost sites of service, expanding into more than 150 facilities, including physician-owned surgery centers, surgical hospitals, and hyper specialty centers. For more information, visit nuehealth.com.

Media Contact:
Whitney Courser                                            
ValueHealth Chief Growth Officer
913-387-0674
wcourser@valuehealth.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuehealth-a-valuehealth-company-opens-st-lukes-surgery-center-of-chesterfield-301132511.html

SOURCE ValueHealth, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
