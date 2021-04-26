Log in
Nueces Midstream : Names Nelson Ferries as Executive Vice President of Strategy and Business Development

04/26/2021 | 05:19pm EDT
Industry veteran brings nearly four decades of diverse oil and gas experience to the executive team

Nueces Midstream, LLC (“Nueces”), an energy infrastructure company, today announced that Nelson Ferries joins the company as Executive Vice President of Strategy and Business Development.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005883/en/

Nelson Ferries (Photo: Business Wire)

Nelson Ferries (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are delighted to welcome Nelson to the Nueces executive team,” said Wayne Ziegler, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nueces. “Nelson’s background and skill set make him the ideal person to lead Nueces’s growth strategy. Nelson is a highly respected and accomplished leader in the industry and complements our team well.”

As EVP of Strategy and Business Development, Mr. Ferries will oversee corporate growth strategies and all business development activities. Mr. Ferries has 39 years of experience in the oil and gas business with areas of focus being E&P, natural gas, NGLs and crude marketing. Prior to joining Nueces, Mr. Ferries served as Managing Director for BP Energy’s Producer Services Group from 2003 through 2020. During his tenure with BP Energy, Mr. Ferries was responsible for supply aggregation and business development activity around producers and midstream companies in the Gulf Coast and Midcontinent regions. Prior to 2003, Mr. Ferries held various operational, commercial, trading and transportation positions with Chevron, Columbia Energy Services, Enron, and Tractebel. Mr. Ferries earned a BS in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M – Kingsville and is a registered professional engineer in the State of Texas. Mr. Ferries is based in Houston, Texas.

“I have known the Nueces and Tailwater teams for many years and I am excited to partner with these professionals to lead Nueces’s strategic initiatives at such a dynamic time in our industry,” said Mr. Ferries.

“As we continue to enhance our platform, we’re excited to welcome Nelson to the team,” said Nueces Midstream Founder and President David Ash. “Nelson brings a great deal of experience and relationships to the table, and his passion for the industry is sure to add fuel to our growth.”

About Nueces Midstream

Established in 2019 and based in San Antonio, Texas, Nueces Midstream, LLC (“Nueces”) was founded by former executives of TexStar Midstream Logistics, BlackBrush Oil & Gas and SemGas to focus on infrastructure development in south Texas and surrounding basins. Management has decades of experience supporting the development, commercialization, construction and operation of strategic midstream assets in key producing basins. Nueces is sponsored by a capital commitment from Tailwater Capital, LLC. For more information, please visit: www.nuecesmidstream.com.

About Tailwater Capital, LLC

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is a growth-oriented energy private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater currently manages more than $3.7 billion in committed capital and the team has executed more than 100 energy transactions in the upstream and midstream sectors representing over $20 billion in transaction value. For more information, please visit www.tailwatercapital.com.



