Number One Crypto Launchpad, Starter, Announces Token Sale for Metalaunch (ASVA ), a Growth and Fundraising Ecosystem for the Metaverse

MetaLaunch will be the first multi-chain MetaFi ecosystem that will help early-stage metaverse projects to source funds and attain growth

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS , Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - Voted number one launchpad by average ROI, according to CryptoRank, Starter (https://starter.xyz), today announced the official Initial DEX Offering for MetaLaunch(ASVA), the first multi-chain metaverse launchpad and incubator dedicated to fueling the virtual world and gaming economies.



Currently built on Polygon and BSC, MetaLaunch provides growth and strategic frameworks to help carefully vetted start-ups with unique visions scale to their full potential and thrive in the long run. The focus is not limited to fundraising; listed projects can seek advisory and marketing assistance from the team during pre-launch, launch and post-launch phases.



MetaLaunch is a premier product from Asva Labs, an innovation lab that is building a unified finance ecosystem to catalyze the metaverse movement. The suite of MetaFi applications maximizes the productivity of virtual ownership assets. Asvaverse also features MetaFi DeFi use cases, a virtual marketplace, and play-to-earn guild integrations. It fosters metaverse interoperability by deploying applications on multiple blockchains.



“Being named the number one launchpad in the cryptosphere by average ROI right now, we are thrilled to launch the token sale for MetaLauch, the first metafied DeFi platform for the metaverse,” said Lionel Iruk, Special Counsel at Starter. “Upon their IDO, they will make available the first efficient and dedicated metaverse platform and marketplace to trade metaverse project assets for all DeFi users! We’re excited to see how the incubator develops and succeeds in the future.”



$ASVA will serve as the backbone of the Asva Labs ecosystem, including the premier application MetaLaunch. The BEP-20 token will play an integral role in driving the mass adoption of the multi-chain applications the project will continue to put forward in the near future. Some of the current and planned use cases of ASVA include native token staking incentives, governance, launchpad access, and payment facilitation.



MetaLaunch’s (ASVA) IDO will begin on December 27th, 2021 at 16:00 UTC. Starter’s community has provided hassle-free funding to many well-known IDO launches and now adds MetaLauch to its list. For more information on Starter’s IDO launch of the metaverse gaming incubator, please visit https://starter.xyz/.









About MetaLaunch (ASVA)



About Starter



