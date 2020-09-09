Number of China-Europe freight trains hits new high

BEIJING - The number of China-Europe freight trains hit a record high of 1,247 in August, up 62 percent year-on-year, data from the China State Railway Group Co Ltd showed on Sept 9.

This marks the sixth consecutive month that the number registered double-digit growth.

The freight trains have played a crucial role in helping stabilize the international logistics supply chain, transporting 113,000 twenty-foot equivalent units of cargo last month, up 66 percent from a year earlier, according to the company.

Increasing demand for the freight trains came amid China's economic recovery and limited international air and sea transport during the COVID-19 pandemic.