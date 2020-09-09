Log in
Number of China-Europe freight trains hits new high

09/09/2020 | 02:20am EDT

BEIJING - The number of China-Europe freight trains hit a record high of 1,247 in August, up 62 percent year-on-year, data from the China State Railway Group Co Ltd showed on Sept 9.

This marks the sixth consecutive month that the number registered double-digit growth.

The freight trains have played a crucial role in helping stabilize the international logistics supply chain, transporting 113,000 twenty-foot equivalent units of cargo last month, up 66 percent from a year earlier, according to the company.

Increasing demand for the freight trains came amid China's economic recovery and limited international air and sea transport during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 06:19:08 UTC
