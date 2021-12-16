Log in
Number of beef cattle on the rise

12/16/2021 | 05:09pm EST
The number of sheep nationally has been steady compared with the previous year, at 26 million. The lambing rate was also consistent with the previous year.

There was a slight increase in the number of dairy cattle, to 6.3 million in June 2021, an increase of 1 percent from the previous year. The number of dairy cows in milk or calf in 2021 remained relatively unchanged at 4.8 million.

The total value of dairy exports in 2021 was $15.7 billion. China remains the main export destination, accounting for just over 40 percent of total dairy exports with a value of $6.5 billion.

There was little change in the area harvested of wheat and barley. During the year ending June 2021 there were 45,000 hectares of wheat harvested and 44,000 hectares of barley.

Disclaimer

Statistics New Zealand published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 22:08:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
