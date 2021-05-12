Log in
Latest News
Number of deaths constant on high level

05/12/2021
Press release: 12.516-107/21

Vienna,2021-05-12 - According to preliminary results by Statistics Austria, 1 687 people died in Austria in calendar week 17 (from 26 April to 2 May 2021), which is approximately the same number of people as in the two preceding weeks (1 689 in calendar week 16; 1 683 in calendar week 15). The number of deaths is currently 14.1% above the five-year average (2016-2020) for calendar week 17.

Further information on deaths can be found on our website, where an interactive web application - the Atlas of Deaths - also graphically illustrates the development and regional distribution. Detailed results can be found in Statistics Austria's open data repository.

For more detailed information, please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 07:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
