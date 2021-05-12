Number of deaths constant on high level

Press release: 12.516-107/21
Vienna,2021-05-12 - According to preliminary results by Statistics Austria, 1 687 people died in Austria in calendar week 17 (from 26 April to 2 May 2021), which is approximately the same number of people as in the two preceding weeks (1 689 in calendar week 16; 1 683 in calendar week 15). The number of deaths is currently 14.1% above the five-year average (2016-2020) for calendar week 17.
Further information on deaths can be found on our website, where an interactive web application - the Atlas of Deaths - also graphically illustrates the development and regional distribution. Detailed results can be found in Statistics Austria's open data repository.
