Number of deaths continues to decrease mid-January

01/27/2022 | 03:09am EST
Press release: 12.720-018/22

Number of deaths continues to decrease mid-January

Vienna,2022-01-27 - According to preliminary results by Statistics Austria, a total of 1 687 persons died in the second calendar week of 2022 (10 to 16 January 2022), which is 63 fewer than in the previous week. The number of deaths decreased since calendar week 52 of 2021 (1 855 deaths) and is now 8% below the five-year average for the same calendar week of the years before the start of the Corona pandemic, which is 1 842 deaths. In 2021, 14% more people died during calendar week 2 (1 959 deaths) than in the same calendar week 2022.

"In the second week of January, the number of deaths in Austria decreased again and, with 1 687 deaths, was about 8% below the average of the same calendar week of the pre-Corona period. During the same period last year, 14% more people died than this year," says Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas.

Further information on deaths can be found on our website, where an interactive web application - the Atlas of Deaths - also graphically illustrates the development and regional distribution. Detailed results can be found in Statistics Austria's open data repository.

For more detailed information, please refer to the German version.



© STATISTICS AUSTRIA, Last Changed 27.01.2022

